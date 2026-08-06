Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has been linked with Manchester City

Manchester City are aiming to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool in the summer transfer window should they lose Rodri, according to a journalist.

Mac Allister is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has been a star for Liverpool over the years.

The Argentina international midfielder has been on the books of Liverpool since 2023 and has won the Premier League title and the EFL Cup once each with the Reds.

At 27, Mac Allister is arguably at the peak of his powers, and he has now emerged on the radar of Man City.

According to journalist Matt Thielen, Man City have been in contact with the camp of the Argentine star.

Man City are in danger of losing Rodri this summer and believe that Mac Allister would be a suitable replacement.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Arsenal eye Everton man after Vini snub as Real Madrid face Rodri hijack

Rodri is out of contract at Man City in the summer of 2027, and there are no signs that the 30-year-old will put pen to paper on a new deal and extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City target Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Thielen, who has 22,500 followers on X and is the co-owner and Editor-in-chief of LFC Transfer Room (which itself has got 440,500 followers on X), has reported that Mac Allister is on Man City’s “shortlist”.

The journalist, who was a judge at the 2021 Football Content Awards, wrote on X at 5:59pm on August 6: “EXCL: Manchester City have made contact with Alexis Mac Allister’s camp to explore a potential move for the Liverpool midfielder.

“Mac Allister is on City’s shortlist of potential reinforcements should Rodri leave the club.”

Rodri picks Barcelona over Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been trying to sign Rodri for a while, but it is now Barcelona that could secure the services of the Spain international midfielder.

READ MORE: Djed Spence informs Tottenham of ‘wish to leave and join Liverpool’ as club-to-club talks begin

According to TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, Madrid have decided to walk away from a deal for Rodri after he expressed his desire for Barcelona.

Bailey told TEAMtalk: “Real were somewhat shocked by the news from Rodri and his camp that Barcelona had emerged as a potentially better landing spot, and they were informed of that earlier this week.

“They had spent weeks, if not months, outlining the role they wanted Rodri to play both on and off the pitch.

“He was one of their primary targets long before Jose Mourinho was appointed.

“Mourinho was fully behind the move, but both the management and the club’s hierarchy are completely aligned in their decision to back away.

“Their stance is very simple.

“If you’re not fully committed to Real Madrid, then that’s absolutely fine, but you’re not the player they want.

“They wish Rodri well, but they only wanted him if he genuinely saw his future at the Bernabeu.

“Real are adamant they are walking away, and Rodri’s camp accepts that.

“The immediate consequence is that Manchester City once again lose the leverage of having two major clubs competing for his signature.”

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