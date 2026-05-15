Liverpool launch ‘enquiry’ to convince £70m midfielder to make complete Man Utd U-turn

West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, who is on Manchester United and Liverpool's radar

Liverpool have made a move to bring Mateus Fernandes to Anfield in the summer transfer window, although the West Ham United midfielder fancies joining Manchester United and playing with Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to sign new midfielders in the summer transfer window, and Fernandes is a player that the Red Devils and the Reds both like.

Man Utd have already made ‘contact’ with the representatives of Fernandes.

Encouragingly for Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, the Portugal international midfielder is said to be ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Old Trafford.

Fernandes wants to play with his Portugal international teammate Bruno Fernandes at Man Utd.

The Telegraph has reported that Bruno Fernandes himself has been raving about the West Ham star to Man Utd.

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Liverpool ‘enquire’ about West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes

It has now emerged that Liverpool have made a move of their own for Fernandes and are trying to convince him to switch to Anfield instead.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among the clubs that have ‘made enquiries regarding Fernandes’ situation’.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, too, have asked about the youngster’s situation.

West Ham are in a Premier League relegation battle and could end up going down to the Championship.

It is hard to see the 21-year-old Portugal international midfielder staying at London Stadium and playing in the second tier of English football.

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However, according to reliable transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, West Ham will not sell Fernandes for anything less than £70m.

Bailey said: “Speaking to West Ham, they know that relegation is a subject they might have to talk about very soon.

“But when talking about Fernandes, they made an interesting point to me and that even if they are relegated, anyone coming for him is buying a Premier League player, not a Championship one.

“He has shown this season just how good he is and they firmly believe he has a price-tag reflective of that.”

“Whilst no exact figure is being put on him, I believe they will be looking for around £70million and if they do stick to that, it does limit who will buy him.”

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Fernandes would be a good signing for Arsenal.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “Listen, I can see him in an Arsenal shirt.

“I think he’s a better player than Zubimendi, I really do. I’m not sure about the hype with Zubimendi.”

The pundit added: “Lewis-Skelly’s taken his place now, but to add numbers and strengthen [I would sign Fernandes].

“I think he could have his pick of Premier League clubs. I rate him highly.”

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