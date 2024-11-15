14-goal forward ‘dreams’ of replacing Salah at Liverpool as journalist reveals ‘transfer is possible’

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush is dreaming of a move to Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Salah’s future at Anfield remains unclear with a recent report claiming that the Egyptian’s situation is ‘increasingly unlikely to be sorted until later in the season’.

It is understood that Salah wants a three-year contract to stay at Anfield but Liverpool transfer expert David Lynch reckons the Reds could compromise and offer two years.

Lynch told Sports Mole: “[Liverpool are] massively helped by the fact that Salah clearly wants to stay and he’s made that clear repeatedly, and I think there’s a few social media posts being put out by him and his agent that suggest they’re just trying to nudge negotiations along but he clearly wants to stay.

“I still think there’s a case to be made that Salah would sign [a two-year contract extension]. I think that gives him the end of this season, then another two seasons – he’ll be right up there in the Premier League scorers list.

“I still think there’s a there’s a case to be made that they will reach that compromise on two.”

Frankfurt forward Marmoush, who has scored 14 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this term, has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and now Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk insists Salah’s compatriot is dreaming of joining the Reds.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Bayern Munich have Omar Marmoush on their shortlist – this is true. But, you see, he’s not a perfect fit for their system. Bayern has a list that includes many strikers. It should be remembered that there’s a big link between Marmoush and Liverpool.

“It would be a big dream for the player to move to Anfield, especially because of the presence of Mohamed Salah. He would love to be Salah’s successor should his compatriot leave the club – it would mean a lot in his home country.

“Initial talks have already taken place with the Reds over a 2025 move. Other English clubs are also in the running but Marmoush wants to stay at Frankfurt until the summer – after that, a transfer is possible.”

Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson has also been linked with Liverpool and other Premier League clubs but Falk doubts a move is on the cards until the summer.

Falk added: “We have to see what happens in the summer. Hugo Larsson is one of the most valuable players in the Frankfurt squad. Yes, there shall be interest from many Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. All of them are keeping an eye on the player.

“He’s a very humble guy and he doesn’t want to make all these quick steps, as he wants to make careful, considered decisions about his future. He gave an interview recently where he said he’s enjoying his time at Frankfurt and wants to make the journey with the club.

“He’s very honest in this point and clever enough to know that a January transfer wouldn’t necessarily be the best move for his career. It’s good he’s on the list of these clubs, but also they don’t need him now – he’s not such an experienced professional that he would immediately help someone in January.

“He would be an interesting option in the summer and Frankfurt isn’t such a big club that they wouldn’t sell him if a good offer came in. He has no release clause and has signed a new contract (keeping him at Frankfurt until June 2029), so everyone will have to wait. He is a topic for the Premier League, but not in the winter.”