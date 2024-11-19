Prolific forward ‘will probably move to Liverpool’ as Salah replacement: ‘I would put a few euros on it’

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush “will probably move to Liverpool” in the summer, according to a German journalist.

The Reds have made a brilliant start to life under Arne Slot with the Dutchman guiding Liverpool to top of the Premier League table after 11 matches.

Liverpool have won nine of those matches and boast the best defence in the Premier League with only six goals conceded.

Slot’s side are five points clear of defending champions Manchester City and nine points clear of other leading contenders Arsenal, who sit fourth in the Premier League table, behind Chelsea.

Slot still has a few headaches though with Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield remaining unclear with a recent report claiming that the Egyptian’s situation is ‘increasingly unlikely to be sorted until later in the season’.

The Liverpool forward’s team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract and it is understood that Salah wants a three-year deal to stay at Anfield.

Frankfurt forward Marmoush, who has scored 14 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this term, has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk recently claimed that Salah’s compatriot is dreaming of joining the Reds.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal invincible ‘wishes’ Arteta would sign Liverpool star after ‘exciting’ summer links – exclusive

👉 Five Premier League stars who need to buck up amid threat of January axe

👉 Chelsea ‘line up £35m offer’ for Liverpool star who ‘wants to quit’ Anfield



Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Bayern Munich have Omar Marmoush on their shortlist – this is true. But, you see, he’s not a perfect fit for their system. Bayern has a list that includes many strikers. It should be remembered that there’s a big link between Marmoush and Liverpool.

“It would be a big dream for the player to move to Anfield, especially because of the presence of Mohamed Salah. He would love to be Salah’s successor should his compatriot leave the club – it would mean a lot in his home country.

“Initial talks have already taken place with the Reds over a 2025 move. Other English clubs are also in the running but Marmoush wants to stay at Frankfurt until the summer – after that, a transfer is possible.”

And now German journalist Marcel Reif has poured more fuel on speculation that the Egyptian could end up at Anfield by claiming Marmoush “will probably move to Liverpool next summer”.

Reif said: “It’s no secret that he will probably move to Liverpool next summer. I would put a few euros on it. As the successor to his great idol Mo Salah. Things couldn’t get any better for him.”