Liverpool have reportedly made Marseille forward Mason Greenwood their ‘top target’ to replace a forward ‘virtually certain’ to depart this summer.

The Reds have enjoyed a great season as they have surpassed expectations under head coach Arne Slot, winning the Premier League title with relative ease.

Despite this, there are likely to be wholesale changes to Liverpool’s squad this summer, with upgrades required in attacking areas.

Mohamed Salah is the firm favourite to win the Player of the Year award as he’s been Liverpool’s star performer, but the same cannot be said for Darwin Nunez as he nears the exit door.

Nunez has failed to live up to expectations following his £64m move from Benfica after former boss Jurgen Klopp ignored a data warning to push through his arrival.

Slot is clearly not a fan of Nunez, who has only made eight Premier League starts this season and is likely to leave this summer after a proposed move to the Saudi Pro League fell through in January.

Nunez has not kicked on since joining Liverpool and they are expected to pursue a replacement this summer, with a report from Caught Offside claiming Greenwood is their ‘top target’.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Greenwood is ‘pining for a return to England’ amid potential interest from Liverpool.

Greenwood progressed through the ranks at Man Utd and his last appearance for the Premier League giants came in January 2022.

Man Utd suspended Greenwood as he faced charged relating to attempted rape and assault as disturbing images and videos were leaked online.

The Crown Prosecution Service later discontinued Greenwood’s case as it was ruled that, following the withdrawal of key witnesses, there was no longer a realistic chance of a conviction.

Man Utd opted against sanctioning his return ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as he joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan. He impressed in Spain and joined Marseille in a deal worth around £26m last summer.

United sold Greenwood for a fee below market value so they could get rid, but they do have a 50% sell-on clause.

So news of Liverpool’s reported interest in Greenwood will be welcomed by Man Utd’s hierarchy, who need to sell to buy this summer.

The report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool have ‘been in contact for more information on Greenwood’s situation’ as he’s ‘increasingly appreciated by senior figures at Anfield’.

It is also noted that Marseille are ‘open to selling’ Greenwood for a ‘big fee’, with a bid in the region of 70 million euros (£60m) mooted as an acceptable price. Should they offload the 23-year-old for £60m, Man Utd would receive a windfall of around £30m.