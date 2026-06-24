Liverpool match Arsenal ‘offer’ for attacker with Gakpo ready to ‘pack his bags’ and leave

Liverpool have matched Arsenal’s offer to sign Georgian youngster Andria Bartishvili, according to reports, as Cody Gakpo’s future could lie elsewhere.

The Reds already have plenty of young players in and around their first team with Rio Ngumoha the latest breakout starlet at Anfield last season.

Arsenal have also progressed a number of youngsters through their academy and into the first team over the last few years too, with Max Dowman the most recent example, while the Gunners are also close to bringing in 16-year-old Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga.

And now Liverpool are competing with Arsenal as they look to tie up a deal for a 17-year-old winger and Georgian football experts Geo Team have revealed that the Reds have made an ‘identical offer’ to the Gunners for Georgia Under-21 international Bartishvili.

The account wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Andria Bartishvili Has’t Reached an Agreement with Arsenal Over a Transfer.

‘At the moment 3 clubs are working on a deal for the player — Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, and Paris FC.

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‘Identical offers from English giants, Paris FC are trying to convince Bartishvili by offering guaranteed first-team playing time from the outset.

‘Understand, Bartishvili and his representatives will make a final decision after the upcoming European qualification matches, which he is set to play with FC Iberia 1999.’

There are set to be a lot of changes at Liverpool over the summer with the arrival of Andoni Iraola as head coach perhaps the biggest.

After an unsuccessful season under Arne Slot, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League and fail to win a trophy, Liverpool are now looking to invest once again this summer.

Yan Diomande seems to be top of their targets this summer as they look to replace Mohamed Salah, while the form of Gakpo on the other winger was a concern.

Gakpo set to pack his bags at Liverpool?

And now Italian newspaper Tuttosport claim that the Netherlands international ‘could pack his bags and leave Anfield this summer, but certainly not for a bargain price’ amid interest from Tottenham.

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Gakpo, who has already scored two goals for the Netherlands at the World Cup, is ‘ready to say yes to Spurs’ call’ and the ‘first phone calls have already been made from London in an attempt to secure him’.

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi seems to be leading calls to sign Gakpo and the report adds: ‘In De Zerbi’s 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, the Dutchman would be perfect as an attacking winger on the left flank.

‘The same position he plays for Ronald Koeman’s national team: allowing him to target hapless defenders with his deadly runs, but also to cut back to shoot with his preferred foot (the right). Gakpo has a contract until 2031. Now negotiations need to begin with the Reds, who are obviously in no rush.’

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