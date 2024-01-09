Liverpool-linked Mbappe snubbed as Arsenal legend names ex-target as world’s best player

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has hailed Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham as the world’s best player, snubbing fellow Frenchman and Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe.

Bellingham has thrived since arriving at Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer, registering 17 goals and five assists in 22 appearances so far this season.

The 20-year-old’s start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu has seen Bellingham cement his status as one of the greatest talents in the world alongside the likes of Mbappe, who became only the second player in history to score a World Cup final hat-trick in 2022.

Despite Mbappe’s impressive goalscoring exploits, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Petit believes Bellingham is the best player in the world currently – and reckons Mbappe must move away from Paris Saint-German to improve his standing.

On Bellingham, Petit told talkSPORT: “He’s a star. Everything he touches is turning to gold.”

Asked if Bellingham is now the best player in the world, Petit said: “Yes, because we are talking about Real Madrid. We’re not talking about Paris Saint-Germain.

“Paris Saint-Germain is a big club but it doesn’t have the same history as Madrid. When you go to Madrid or Barcelona, those clubs, you know what it means. It’s like going to Manchester United, for example.

“This is why I feel pity for Man United fans because I have the feeling that some players don’t know what it means to wear the shirt of Manchester United.”

Petit’s comments come at a time Mbappe has been strongly linked with a move away from PSG, with reports in Spain claiming Liverpool are “negotiating the signing of the year” after the 25-year-old “rejected Real Madrid’s offer.”

Fabrizio Romano, the renowned transfer expert, shed more light on the Mbappe situation on Tuesday.

He told Caught Offside: “Within a short space of time there have been claims about Mbappe rejecting an approach from Real Madrid, and then a report that he’s on the verge of agreeing a move to Real Madrid for the summer.

“So, what’s really going on? First of all I think it’s important to respect the statement from the player’s camp, their message is very clear: Mbappe has not decided his future, has no agreement with anyone, and no official message or rumour in the media can influence the timing of the decision.

“Nothing has been decided, and the timing will be up to Mbappe.

“Mbappe will inform the PSG president, whether it’s to go to Real Madrid or anywhere else, or sign a new deal.

“According to my information, Mbappe has not communicated anything to the club or the president so far, it can happen in the next days or weeks, but before saying he’s 100% staying or going, we have to wait for him to inform PSG.

“Real Madrid will keep working on this behind the scenes, while Mbappe will continue conversations between his lawyers, his mother and all the people involved, to decide his future.

“Real Madrid obviously want Mbappe and will keep pushing, but he has a good relationship with PSG, and they will be the first ones to know.”