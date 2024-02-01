Liverpool told to ‘give’ Mbappe the £150m Salah money as ‘final transfer plan’ emerges

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has told the Reds to spend any money generated from selling Mohamed Salah on Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Al-Ittihad had a £150m bid for Salah turned down in the summer transfer market but rumours persist that they or their fellow Saudi Pro League clubs could come back with another offer next summer.

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo admitted in December that they were still aiming to bring Salah to the Middle East but insisted that “there has to be an aligned interest from all parties involved”.

And those rumours have fuelled speculation that Mbappe could potentially choose Liverpool over Real Madrid if the Reds manage to get enough money together to sign the France international, who is out of contract in the summer.

Mbappe is currently free to discuss terms with foreign clubs, while there have been rumours that PSG have offered him a huge €100m per season to sign a new deal with them.

Real Madrid have been seen as favourites for his signature for a long time but ex-Premier League midfielder Hutchison reckons Liverpool should spend all the money they could potentially get from Salah on Mbappe.

READ MORE: Mailbox: Liverpool ‘are going to win the league’ in Jurgen Klopp’s final season

“How much money have we got?” Hutchison asked on ESPN before he was told that they could be getting £150m for Salah in the summer.

Former West Ham and Sheffield United man Hutchison added: “Mbappe. Free transfer. Give him the £150m. Boom, that’s a statement signing. Or, if you want to go a cheaper route, Jarrod Bowen. He is in amazing form.

“If you have got unlimited money, then it’s Mbappe. If you want to go the cheaper route, Jarrod Bowen.”

And Spanish outlet Fichajes have also revealed Real Madrid’s ‘final plan’ to get a free transfer for Mbappe over the line ahead of the summer window.

It is understood they are ‘determined to take a bold step and strengthen its squad with the incorporation of the talented French striker’ and there has now been a ‘significant change in Real Madrid’s position’.

The Spanish publication insists the ‘change reflects the ambition of the club’s leaders, who now see the possibility of closing the signing of Mbappe as closer than ever after several failed attempts’.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea: Bradley, Mac Allister, Nunez, Caicedo and a Klopp quadruple