Liverpool have reportedly made a transfer enquiry for Kylian Mbappe amid claims of unrest between players and staff at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have endured a difficult season in all competitions with Los Blancos choosing to sack Xabi Alonso in January and replace him with Alvaro Arbeloa.

Things haven’t got any better under Arbeloa with Real Madrid currently 11 points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga table, while they are out of all other competitions.

It’s not often a Real Madrid side end a season completely trophyless and president Florentino Perez has decided he will appoint a new manager with Jose Mourinho his preferred choice.

There have been a number of critical reports over the last week or so about Mbappe with France international coming under fire for taking a trip to Sardinia, with his new girlfriend, as Real Madrid struggle in La Liga.

Mbappe is recovering from a hamstring injury and his getaway has frustrated supporters – but the Real Madrid superstar responded in a statement on Tuesday: “Part of the criticisms are based on an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club.”

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The France star was also reportedly involved in a training ground confrontation with a Real Madrid member of staff, and it was claimed Mbappe ‘spoke angrily in insulting terms’.

And now reports in Spain claim that the dressing room at Real Madrid is ‘fractured’ after their elimination from all competitions this season.

Liverpool, who have previously been linked with Mbappe, ‘have begun to show interest in the player’ and they are ‘now exploring the possibility of signing him again’.

The report adds: ‘The English club is looking to bolster its squad with a high-profile signing, and Mbappe fits the bill perfectly. His arrival would represent an immediate leap in quality and a major coup in the transfer market.

‘The current context could facilitate a negotiation that once seemed impossible. However, the operation remains complex due to multiple factors, including the financial cost and the player’s contractual situation.’

Amid those Liverpool rumours, Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier today that any rumours of a transfer away from Real Madrid this sumemr should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Is it true that the relationship with Real Madrid is broken? Is it true that the relationship with his teammates is broken? Guys, I would not exaggerate this.

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“For sure, it is not the best moment between Mbappe and Real Madrid. That is a reality. And obviously, to see a player like Mbappe on holiday while the team is struggling is something that reflects the moment. But let’s not exaggerate.

“Let’s not say the relationship between Real Madrid and Mbappe is broken. Let’s not say it is over. Let’s not even mention a summer exit, because there is nothing about that. Nothing at all.

“It is a complicated moment for Real Madrid, but not only because of Mbappe. There are many complicated situations at the club. It is true that something happened in the dressing room between two players and Mbappe was not involved. It is true that the managerial situation is tense too, with Arbeloa likely to leave at the end of the season.

“So it is a moment of uncertainty at the club, knowing they will end the season with zero titles. It is complicated in general. But it is not only about Mbappe.

“The future of Kylian Mbappe, at least for this summer, is not in doubt. Real Madrid will restart with Mbappe. He will be part of the project next season for sure.

“So yes, difficult moment, absolutely. But not only for Mbappe. And his future is not in doubt.”

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