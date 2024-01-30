Liverpool: Mbappe transfer chance ‘high’ but Man Utd, Arsenal ‘willing to pay everything he asks for’

La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed his views on where Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will end up this summer amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season with Real Madrid and Liverpool both linked to a possible free transfer in the summer.

There are still rumours that he could sign a new contract at PSG with the French champions reportedly offering him an extraordinary €100m-per-season deal to sign up.

Real Madrid have long been seen as the favourites to sign the Frenchman with it assumed that Liverpool wouldn’t have the capital to complete a transfer.

However, rumours that Mohamed Salah could leave Anfield in the summer for a fee north of £150m has seen some belief that the Reds could get a deal done if the Egyptian leaves for Saudi Arabia.

And now La Liga president Tebas has given his opinion on where Mbappe will end up after being asked the chances of the Frenchman signing for Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp’s legacy at risk as Liverpool fans reach anger stage of grief…

“I think high. It’s a personal opinion,” Tebas said.

“It will depend on Real Madrid, the president and what he is willing to bet on. Real Madrid must think that the arrival of Bellingham has made them already have a star, Vinicius is another.

“If the player wants to go to Madrid… More than 50 per cent.”

Ligue 1 journalist Matt Spiro reported over the weekend that the chances of Liverpool signing Mbappe have “plummeted” since Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insist that talks between Mbappe and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have ‘intensified in recent weeks’ but his mother’s ‘astronomical’ demands are still standing in the way of a deal.

As well as asking for €100m gross (which is €50m net) per year in wages, Mbappe’s mother, Fayza Lamari, has demanded a €175m bonus signing-on fee.

The report adds that Real Madrid ‘must give him an answer’ soon as Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘willing to pay everything he asks for’.

Perez ‘will not give in to pressure’ from the forward’s mother and insists it should be the 25-year-old ‘who makes an effort to wear white, and not the other way around’.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans get all sweary at lack of respect for Jurgen Klopp (or Clop)