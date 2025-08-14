Liverpool ‘medical’ taking place ‘today’ as Romano gives ‘here we go’ to another Reds transfer

Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni is heading to Liverpool to have his ‘medical’ on Merseyside ‘today’, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have already signed six players this summer with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong headlining the incomings.

Arne Slot has been given the full backing of the Liverpool board after winning the Premier League title in just his first season as Reds boss.

Liverpool are still set to bring in more players too with the Reds expected to bid again for Alexander Isak before the deadline after having a £110m bid turned down by Newcastle United earlier this month.

They will also attempt to sign two centre-backs with Leoni and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi at the top of their list as they look to bring in one with experience and one younger prospect.

Romano revealed on Wednesday evening that the Leoni deal was ‘here we go’ done to Liverpool after the Reds agreed a fee of around €35m for the Parma 18-year-old.

He wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Giovanni Leoni to Liverpool, here we go! Deal agreed with Parma for Italian 18yo centre back. No loan, never discussed… Leoni joins #LFC now as part of Arne Slot plans. Fee around €35m with sell-on clause. No convincing ever needed as Leoni wanted Liverpool.’

And now Romano has revealed that Leoni will be in Liverpool for ‘medical tests’ on Thursday and to sign his contract to join the Reds.

Romano added on X on Thursday morning: ‘Giovanni Leoni will be today in Liverpool for medical tests and contract signing. He’s travelling with his agent as deal is 100% done with Liverpool as reported yesterday.’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher isn’t convinced that the Reds will be head and shoulders above other teams this season after seeing them in the Community Shield final on Sunday.

When asked if he thinks Liverpool have a chance of signing Isak, Carragher said: “Yeah, I think so, but I don’t get this narrative of Liverpool are going to run away with it.

Carragher added: “If you look at history, it could tell you that it’s not just about having the best players, it’s about having the best team, and sort of making that balance right, and at the weekend it didn’t quite look right.

“I think we will have a title race, and I think there’s a lot of talk. I think the great thing about football is what we actually saw on Sunday with Liverpool. It didn’t look right.

“It tells me it’s not just about spending lots of money and buying the best players, you’ve still got to manage that team and make it work and have a nice balance to it.”