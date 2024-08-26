Liverpool need ‘one more meeting’ to complete transfer; Saudi poised to ‘come calling again’ for £67m man

Liverpool are still pushing to secure a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili before the transfer deadline, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are yet to sign any players this summer with former manager Jurgen Klopp leaving new boss Arne Slot with a competitive squad at Anfield.

There have been reports linking Liverpool to late moves for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes and others – but the Reds are currently concentrating on getting a deal for Mamardashvili over the line.

However, the potential signing of the Georgia international will be for next season as Valencia are set to take him back on loan until the end of this campaign.

Revealing that a transfer is close, Romano brought an update on the situation on X: “Liverpool are pushing to seal Giorgi Mamardashvili deal with new contacts with Valencia already scheduled.

“One more meeting will take place as agreement is done on €35m fee plus sell-on clause, still negotiating on deal structure. Giorgi would stay at Valencia on loan.”

The likely incoming transfer of Mamardashvili from Valencia next summer seems to indicate that Brazil international Alisson – who signed from Roma for £67m in 2018 – will move on with interest set to build from Saudi Arabia once again.

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “Liverpool have rebuffed any formative interest from Saudi Arabia, which is why we haven’t seen a concrete bid for him, and Alisson is very happy at Liverpool. The [potential] Giorgi Mamardashvili arrival is, perhaps, a clue that in summer 2025, Saudi may come calling again for Alisson.

“Alisson will remain a long-term target. But, should Mamardashvili arrive, he will not be signed with a view to replacing Alisson this season.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Slot’s Liverpool look an awful lot like Klopp’s Liverpool, and that’s a pretty solid strategy

👉 Carragher: Man City-like Liverpool and Slot brought ‘strange atmosphere’ to Anfield

👉 Liverpool ‘one step away’ from sealing ‘Slot’s last-minute signing’ after Man Utd target ‘rejects’ Barcelona

New Liverpool boss Slot was unruffled by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s unhappy reaction to being substituted in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

Slot, who otherwise enjoyed a dream competitive first game in charge, spoke to a clearly disappointed Alexander-Arnold on the bench after the England defender made way for Conor Bradley in the 72nd minute.

It came moments after Mohamed Salah had doubled Liverpool’s lead, following Luis Diaz’s opener, but Slot denied suggestions of a rift with Alexander-Arnold, who played for England at Euro 2024.

Slot said: “He didn’t look that happy being taken off, I understand. Every player wants to play 90 minutes but I don’t think the players that were on the bench from the start were really happy with the choice I made.

“But Trent came back from the national team where in the beginning of the tournament he played quite a lot then he didn’t, had a few weeks off, came back – this was only his third game.

“We have to take care of him because we need him for the whole season and not only for the first two games. The good thing for me is I have a very good back-up with Conor. That means we are taking care of Trent but he played a good game.”