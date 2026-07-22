Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola have been linked with Liverpool.

Liverpool “would be mental” to go back in for Yan Diomande this summer and should bid for Bradley Barcola instead, according to one journalist.

The Reds have signed one winger so far this summer with Spain international Victor Munoz arriving from Osasuna in a deal worth around €40m – but that will not stop Liverpool from bringing in another top-class winger.

Liverpool are looking for quality in their search for Mohamed Salah’s replacement after the Reds agreed to allow the Egyptian to move on this summer.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande has been their top target this summer but reports in June claimed that the Ivory Coast international had chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain over Liverpool, who made a €100m bid.

However, the Reds were given hope recently when Ivorian journalist Malick Traoré reported that PSG are set to ‘pass’ on Diomande over the complexity of a deal.

Traoré posted on X: ‘Due to the complexity of the file (image rights…), PSG will pass on the Yan Diomandé file… New target of the European champion: Eli Kroupi Jr.’

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Traore also revealed: ‘Yan Diomande is currently under contract with two different agencies, Maxidel and Roc Nation which is currently representing the player. — The situation has been referred to CAS (court of arbitration for sport), a transfer looks complicated until the matter is resolved. The Ivorians former agency was in negotiations with Liverpool F.C & Bayern Munich, while Roc Nation his current agency is in talks with PSG has been pushing for the player to join the club.’

‘Liverpool would be mental to get back into the mix for Diomande’

And. according to journalist Dave Davis. Liverpool would be crazy to resurrect a potential deal for Diomande this summer with interest from several clubs pushing the price up.

Davis said on the Anfield Index YouTube show: “I think Liverpool would be mental to get back into the mix. [Manchester] City and Arsenal have also asked about Diomande; made real inquiries for him as well.”

“But you’d still expect Diomande to end up at PSG.”

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Instead, Davis reckons Liverpool are determined to bring PSG winger Barcola to Anfield this summer but that it could cost them north of £120m.

He said: “It’s quite clear he’s Liverpool’s top target.

“£85 million isn’t going to get it done. PSG will want more than £120m (€141m, $161m). It’s hard to gauge a price.”

David added: “You’d want movement on it this week. If we’re going to make a bid, let’s get it on.”

On Barcola’s suitability to replace Salah, Davis continued: “He is a left winger, but he has played on the right side, and he can play across the front line.”

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