Merson reveals ‘big concern’ over Slot’s 81-word comment as Liverpool continue to get ‘hurt’

Paul Merson is concerned about Arne Slot’s comments that Liverpool are struggling to handle teams using long balls and low blocks against his side.

In just one month, Liverpool have gone from leading the Premier League by five points to being seven points adrift of new leaders Arsenal at the summit.

Slot’s seventh-placed Reds are on a run of five losses in their last six matches in all competitions, including four defeats in a row in the Premier League.

Their 3-2 defeat to Brentford over the weekend has well and truly set alarm bells ringing with Liverpool supporters now concerned they might even struggle to mount a title challenge.

When asked about the reasons for Liverpool’s recent slump in results, Slot told reporters in his post-match press conference: “It is definitely that teams have a certain playing style against us; it is a very good strategy to play. We have not found an answer yet. Going 1-0 down does not help after five minutes.

“We are still, even today, when we don’t play well, able to score two goals. But you cannot compete, which we don’t do at the moment, because we concede too many goals. That is not only the defence you do it with 11 players together.”

Arsenal legend Merson thinks Slot’s comments are “a big concern” with Liverpool boasting possibly the best centre-back in the world in Virgil van Dijk.

Merson told Sky Sports: “I didn’t like Arne Slot’s comments about not being able to handle long balls and then the low block.

“They just bought Florian Wirtz in for over £100million to be able to get past 10 players behind the ball. He’s a great player. He’s got a good football brain, and he has the guile to unlock a defence, that’s why they bought him.

“They haven’t got Trent Alexander-Arnold anymore and he was a big part of Liverpool breaking teams down. A lot is now on Wirtz but he’s struggling.

“He won’t have faced teams like Brentford in Germany. The result on Saturday doesn’t happen much in places like Germany, Spain and Italy, but in the Premier League it’s not uncommon for a lesser team to go and score three goals against a favourite for the title and the defending champions.

“It doesn’t happen anywhere else in world and that’s why it can be a struggle for new players. You don’t get any free games in the Premier League.

“Liverpool also have the best centre-half in the world in Virgil van Dijk. That’s why Slot’s long-ball comments are a big concern. People are now looking to hurt Liverpool in that way. Teams are trying to get the ball forward and Brentford had so much success.

“Liverpool will have to find answers and quickly. They know what is coming their way for the next couple of weeks.”