Merson hits out at ‘pathetic’ Liverpool as he predicts Man City result after Real Madrid win

Paul Merson reckons Liverpool starting a full strength side against Real Madrid could cost them against Man City at the weekend.

The Reds ran out 2-0 winners against Real Madrid to go top of the Champions League group stage and Arne Slot’s side could’ve had more against the reigning champions.

Liverpool are doing brilliantly in the Premier League too with Slot’s men winning ten of their first 12 matches of the new season to go eight points clear of second-placed Man City.

Man City, on the other hand, have lost their last three Premier League fixtures and are winless in six matches in all competitions in an unprecedented run of form under Pep Guardiola.

Merson has predicted that Liverpool will beat Man City when they face each other at Anfield on Sunday but he feels the Citizens could get a result after Slot went full strength against Real Madrid in midweek.

Arsenal legend Merson told Sportskeeda: “It’s quite unreal, isn’t it? Manchester City are eight points behind Liverpool now and if they lose on Sunday, that’s an 11-point gap between them.

“Even if City end up winning 15 games in a row after that, they would still end up behind Liverpool! To put things into perspective, that would be 28 games played, 10 more to go, City going on one of the best runs ever in Premier League history and still being behind.

“Liverpool have to lose four games out of the next 15, if City are to get ahead of them in this case. That explains how big this match is for City now. After this game, there is also the possibility of City even dropping out of the top four. It’s unbelievable how everything can change so much in the Premier League this weekend.

“I don’t trust Manchester City after what happened against Feyenoord. I have never seen anything like that and I can’t back them anymore. If Rodri was there, City wouldn’t have lost that game. I also think Julian Alvarez is a big miss for them now. Don’t get me wrong, they had to sell him for that kind of money but that is now coming back to bite them.

“I know this sounds silly, but Liverpool are better off resting everyone against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Why take the risk when you play Manchester City at the weekend? If Liverpool lose to Real Madrid, what difference does it make? They have won all four games so far in the Champions League and can finish in the top eight even if they lose to Real Madrid.

“If they win on Sunday, they will be 11 points clear of the Premier League and they should prioritize that in my opinion. You have to rest Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk because it’s a nothing game against Real Madrid. Liverpool get nothing in return if they win that one. If they win 8-0 against Real Madrid and then lose 1-0 to City at the weekend, what’s the point?

“Thanks to the start Liverpool have in this new format, they can afford to take this fixture lightly. That’s the way I would be thinking if I were Arne Slot. Liverpool have an advantage that no one else in the league has thanks to their options in attack. No matter who plays, it doesn’t weaken them.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 West Ham boss snubs Liverpool as he names ‘best team’ in Premier League ahead of Arsenal clash

👉 When will Arne Slot’s Liverpool beat their first Proper Team this season?

👉 Liverpool and Man City fans unite in ticket price protest after Man Utd £66 hike

“A lot of people say they will face stern challenges as the season moves forward. Let me remind you they were 2-1 down at Southampton and they came back and won that game 3-2. They did not draw, they won. Liverpool are slowly starting to run away with the league now and City cannot catch them if the hosts win at Anfield.

“If Liverpool play their strongest team against Real Madrid, I don’t see Manchester City losing this one. If they rest both Salah and Van Dijk, I see them winning.

“The contract situation of their key players is a big problem for Liverpool. He turns 33 soon and probably wants a three-year deal. You can’t give someone £300,000 or £400,000 every week at this age because football changes and the legs go quickly. I know Salah takes care of his body well and people are like he can replicate Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of longevity. Well Ronaldo came back to this league and it was just him scoring goals and not the team doing well!

“A two-year contract would be the best choice. He can still be great next year and then maybe have an okay season after that one. What is happening at Liverpool is a joke, in footballing terms it’s criminal. The people in charge who are letting three of their best players run down their contracts like this should take a look at themselves because it is pathetic! This situation should have been nicked in the bud a year and a half ago or something.

“I’m finding it hard to make a case for City after what happened against Feyenoord. They will score but I can’t see how Liverpool will lose at Anfield. City are so low in confidence at the moment and it does not augur well for them. Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City.”