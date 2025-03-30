Merson slams Liverpool fans over Alexander-Arnold treatment: ‘He hasn’t come in as a £60m flop’

Paul Merson insists that Liverpool fans should show Trent Alexander-Arnold some more respect after his “unbelievable” time at Anfield.

The Reds have had a wonderful season in the Premier League with Arne Slot guiding his side to top spot in the table after 29 matches.

Liverpool are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and it would take a giant collapse from the Reds – who have only lost one league match all campaign – to throw away the title now.

The main distraction in Slot’s first season has been the speculation over the futures of Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

And widespread reports earlier this week insisted that Alexander-Arnold has agreed terms with Real Madrid ahead of completing the move in the summer.

That has led to a backlash on social media from Liverpool fans with many hitting out at his decision to leave his boyhood club at a stage where they are competing for major honours.

But Merson thinks the Liverpool fans need to show Alexander-Arnold more love for what he has done at the club with the England international “absolutely outstanding” since graduating from the academy.

Merson told Sky Sports: “I don’t know what the problem is. He’s come through there, he’s been unbelievable. He’s won everything in the game there, at Liverpool, and he’s going to go on a free.

“Look at Antony, he’s just been bought by Man United for £80million [in 2022] and he’s now out on loan and no one says a dicky bird.

“This lad has been absolutely outstanding for Liverpool. He hasn’t come in as a £60m flop. He’s been through the ranks, he’s come into the team, he’s been phenomenal. And… it’s Real Madrid. Do you know what I mean?

“He’s won the league [in 2020]. He’s going to win the Premier League with Liverpool again [this season]. He’s won the Champions League [in 2019], and I don’t see a problem with it. I really don’t.

“I don’t know anybody in the world of football who’s ever turned Real Madrid down, I don’t. Fair play to the lad, good luck to him.

“I think Liverpool fans should be happy for him.

“He’s given everything for that club, and I think he deserves that move, in my opinion.”

Chris Sutton shares a similar view to Merson and described Liverpool fans criticising Alexander-Arnold as “knuckleheads”.

Sutton told the Daily Mail podcast ‘It’s All Kicking Off!’:”Just because Trent wants to leave, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have great affection for the club.

“He has been there for more than 20 years. All in all, it’s his choice. I think with the backlash – do these people have a great understanding of football?

“I think this criticism is coming from knuckleheads. He’s given great service to Liverpool. He’s won everything he can win with the club and now he wants to try something different.”

