Paul Merson thinks Federico Chiesa “must” start his first Premier League match of the season when Liverpool face Wolves at home on Saturday.

The Reds go into the match in good recent form with Arne Slot’s side winning their last three matches in all competitions against Inter Milan, Brighton and Tottenham.

Their match against Wolves should be a comfortable three points for Liverpool with Rob Edwards’ side still yet to win a Premier League match this season.

But Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander Isak will miss out on Saturday through injury, while Mohamed Salah is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

And, while predicting the outcome of the match against Wolves, Merson reckons Liverpool need to give Chiesa his first Premier League start of the season.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “No way Wolves are going to win this football match! Their goal against Arsenal just covered over the cracks. It was only after they went behind in that game that they came out and played some football.

“I expect Wolves to sit back in this game too. Liverpool have enough quality to pick them apart. With Dominik Szoboszlai injured and Mohamed Salah away on AFCON duty, Federico Chiesa must get a start in this game. I think he deserves a run out in this game.

“Chiesa will never let you down as a manager. He has got that energy Liverpool need and this is the perfect game to use him as well. I would be shocked if Liverpool don’t win this game comfortably.

“Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Wolves.”

Wolves only lost in second-half injury time to Premier League leaders Arsenal earlier this month – but Alan Shearer also expects Liverpool to turn over Edwards’ outfit.

Shearer told the Metro: “Wolves are on track to break the record for the worst Premier League team ever. To have that around your neck for a long time would hurt, but that’s what they’ve got to aim not to have.

“I know they made life tough for Arsenal and they’re going to try and play the same way at Liverpool, but I don’t see anything other than a home win. Liverpool got the points against Spurs even if it wasn’t a great performance. The news of Isak will hurt them, but they’ll have enough to beat Wolves.

“Wolves struggle to score goals and struggle to keep them out. There’s no hope for them; they’re already relegated as far as I’m concerned. You wouldn’t want to carry that tag around being the worst Premier League team ever. Somehow, they’ve got to get some belief to try and get out of that, but I don’t see it. They haven’t improved under the new manager, but I suspect that is because of the players they’ve sold and not replaced.

“Prediction – Liverpool win.”