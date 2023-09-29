Merson makes Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction; tells Klopp what the Reds ‘need to stop’

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson thinks Liverpool “need to stop going behind” in matches this season ahead of their game against Tottenham this weekend.

The Reds have made a brilliant start to the new season with Jurgen Klopp’s team amassing 16 points from a possible 18 from their first six Premier League matches of the season.

Their 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday means they are also still unbeaten in all competitions this campaign.

But they face one of their toughest tests of the season on Saturday when they travel to north London to face Tottenham, who are rejuvenated under Ange Postecoglou.

And Merson reckons Liverpool need to stop “riding their luck” during games if they want to challenge for the title with the former Premier League midfielder predicting a 2-2 draw on Saturday evening.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Liverpool need to stop going behind, it’s happened too many times already this season. Don’t get me wrong, they’ve been fantastic so far this season and have produced some impressive comebacks to win games from losing positions, but I don’t know if they can keep doing that, especially against the top teams.

“Jurgen Klopp’s side are playing well, but they are also riding their luck on some level. They have enough firepower to overwhelm teams, but they are letting in too many goals for my liking.

“I’ve been impressed with Tottenham, especially after their performance against Arsenal last weekend. They showed a lot of composure and maturity to level the scoreline twice in a tricky away game and have a lot of pace and guile on the counterattack.

“This is a good game where anyone could win, but I’m going for a 2-2 draw. If I had to pick a winner, I’d pick Spurs. Dominik Szoboszlai has been absolutely outstanding, how has everybody else missed out on him? Similarly, James Maddison has done bits for Tottenham since signing for the club, the manager has done really well to get him going immediately.”

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch, who played for both clubs, thinks Klopp’s men will just pip Spurs to all three points over the weekend.

He told the That Peter Crouch Podcast: “Mine was 2-1 Liverpool. I have allegiance to both clubs and I could easily have sat on the fence there.”

When asked who he wanted to win, Crouch laughed: “That’s a big question and I will sit on the fence there! It’s a hard one that, because I started at Spurs but I have such an allegiance to Liverpool, a massive one.

“But I think Liverpool nick this one, the danger is the front three are emphatic, I think Spurs are a joy to watch but I just think Liverpool have got the edge.”