Liverpool head of football operations Michael Edwards has reportedly opened talks with Toulouse over a deal that would see Fenway Sports Group acquire the Ligue 1 side as they look to build a multi-club network.

Edwards was announced as FSG’s new head of football earlier this month, and upon his appointment said one of the keys to his return – having previously operated as Liverpool’s sporting director – was the prospect of overseeing more than one club.

“Expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary”

He said: “One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

The multi-club model has become more and more popular among football owners in recent times, with 13 clubs now owned by the City Football Group, who have Manchester City as their flagship team, and Chelsea owners Clearlake Capital buying a majority stake in Strasbourg shortly after taking over at Stamford Bridge.

FSG have been on the lookout for clubs to add to their portfolio for some time, but Edwards’ arrival has kicked things up a notch according to Football Insider.

Toulouse links should mean plain sailing

They claim Edwards has ‘held talks over a potential buyout’ of Toulouse, which should be amicable given the French club’s 85% owners RedBird Capital hold an 11% stake in FSG.

Damien Comolli, transfer chief at Anfield between 2010 and 2012, is the president of the French club after being appointed following RedBird’s takeover.

Toulouse, who returned to Ligue 1 in 2022, won the French Cup last season, earning them entry into the Europa League and games against Liverpool, and currently sit 11th in the tp flight.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently confirmed that Edwards’ focus would be on building FSG’s multi-club network, while Richard Hughes will “assume the day-to-day role of sporting director”.

Jacobs said: “One of the most exciting things for Edwards is leading the acquisition of a second club, which means that Liverpool and FSG are going down the multi-club model route. Because Edwards is taking this more senior, all-encompassing position, Richard Hughes will assume the day-to-day role of sporting director, working closely with Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter. That’s enough for Liverpool; they don’t want too many cooks.

“The beauty of having Edwards return and the highly rated Hunter and Fallows still being there is a lot of continuity. Liverpool are always calm about these types of situations. They handled transitions better than anybody else.”

