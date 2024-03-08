Michael Edwards is close to agreeing a return to Liverpool, where he will oversee football operations, according to David Ornstein.

It is going to be a summer of change at Anfield following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to step down from his role as manager, with a new sporting director also on the agenda.

Michael Edwards ‘close’ to returning to Liverpool

The return of former director Edwards has been a top priority for the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), and it looks like they are very close to getting their man.

This is despite interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Newcastle United.

According to The Athletic correspondent Ornstein, Edwards ‘is close to agreeing a senior role with FSG’ that will see him ‘oversee football operations’.

FSG want Edwards to ‘spearhead the restructure’ of the club and he recently turned down an offer to return.

The US group persisted in their pursuit and will bring their former sporting director back in a role ‘far broader’ than overseeing football operations at Anfield, meaning he will essentially be an FSG employee.

It is claimed that one of Edwards’ first appointments at Liverpool will be Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes – who will leave the south coast club at the end of the season.

Hughes is expected to join Liverpool as their new sporting director and will oversee their business in the transfer window.

The summer overhaul will be a massive one with Klopp and his closest staff leaving Anfield, while sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has already left.

Ornstein emphasises that a full agreement is not in place but there is optimism that a ‘definitive’ deal can be struck ‘early next week’.

Who will replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

While bringing in a transfer guru like Hughes is a top priority, there will be no bigger task this summer than finding a replacement for manager Klopp.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly the Reds’ top choice to replace the Liverpool legend, with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting’s Ruben Amorim also in the running.

Bayern Munich are also in the race to appoint Alonso, however, having also employed the Spaniard during his playing days.

The 42-year-old won the Champions League and FA Cup during his time in England, while he claimed three Bundesliga titles and one DfB Pokal in Germany.