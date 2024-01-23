Liverpool: Michael Owen tips ‘very raw’ Klopp signing to become ‘real deal’

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen is convinced that Darwin Nunez could still emerge as “the real deal” despite an inconsistent start to his Anfield career.

Nunez became Liverpool’s record signing when he arrived from Benfica in an £85million deal in the summer of 2022, but has struggled to justify that fee over the course of his first 18 months in a red shirt.

Having registered just Premier League nine goals last season, the Uruguayan already has seven this term, having opened his account for the campaign with a quickfire brace as Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United in August.

Nunez produced another two-goal contribution in the victory over Bournemouth last Sunday as Jurgen Klopp’s side extended their lead over reigning champions Manchester City to five points.

With Mo Salah currently out injured, Owen – who scored 118 goals in 216 games for Liverpool between 1996 and 2004 – believes Nunez has the potential to step up and become Liverpool’s star forward if he can work on some of the less refined aspects of his game.

He told talkSPORT: “Nunez is a player that has divided opinion.

“I think he’s very raw in some of his play, but I also think he’s exceptional in some of his play.

“When you think of Liverpool for the future, it’s obviously not going to be with Salah forever so somebody’s going to have to step up, or they’re going to have to replace him with someone that’s going to try and replace his goals.

“[Nunez] is probably the one guy in the team that’s got the scope to be able to do that, I see him developing into an absolute force in the Premier League.

“I still think he could go the other way, I still think he’s not the full package yet, but he does things that absolutely blow your mind.

“He’s so strong, he’s so direct, he’s so quick and he’s got so much ability, if he can just brush up in certain areas he could be the real deal.”

Owen’s comments come just weeks after the former England forward predicted that Salah’s departure will mark a pivotal point in Nunez’s career, increasing the pressure on him to become Liverpool’s main main.

“If Mo Salah left [and] went to Saudi in the summer, when he eventually leaves – he isn’t going to be there forever, of course – that will then put [Nunez] into sharp focus.

“Then Liverpool will be thinking: ‘Right, where are we going to replace 25 goals in the league every season?’

“That’s when the pressure will be ramped up. He’s not [capable of that] at the moment.”