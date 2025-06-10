‘Explosive’ £85m winger next ‘on the list’ at Liverpool as he ‘ticks a lot of boxes for Slot’

Liverpool have AC Milan star Rafael Leao on their ‘list’ of targets once they have deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez sealed, according to reports.

The Reds have flown out of the blocks in the summer transfer window with a deal for Jeremie Frimpong, who replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold, already wrapped up.

Frimpong’s former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz is also close to joining with Liverpool attempting to agree a fee for the Germany international.

While it is also a ‘matter of time’ before Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez joins with the Reds currently negotiating a price with their Premier League rivals.

There have been rumours that Liverpool could target a centre-forward next with Chelsea target Hugo Ekitike one of the names linked to Anfield.

But now former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – has revealed that AC Milan star Leao is on the Reds’ transfer list.

The Serie A side are reportedly demanding around €100m for the Portugal international and Brown insists he “ticks a lot of boxes” for Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Brown told Football Insider: “Rafael Leao is a name I’ve heard mentioned in connection with Liverpool. He was very impressive in the Nations League game when Portugal beat Spain.

“In his good moments, he can explode past the full-back and cause real issues, and he can be lethal, there’s not many players like that. The question I would have is how often he does that and how consistent he is.

“There are parts of his game which are a bit scruffy and ragged, that’s something he needs to work on. But Liverpool will know that and their scouts have been watching him to make their minds up.

“He ticks a lot of boxes for Slot because he has got that explosive burst of pace and he’s very direct in his play, so he would fit in well there.

“We know he wants to add more attackers to his side, and he’s one on the list. Just watch this space, because he could make that move to Liverpool even if he costs them big money.”

Despite what Brown has said, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted recently that there has been “no concrete conversation or negotiation” between Liverpool and Milan for Leao.

Romano said on his YouTube channel over the weekend: “I have received many questions in recent days on Rafael Leao, about Liverpool.

“From what I’m told, at the moment there is no concrete conversation or negotiation with Liverpool, between Liverpool and Milan or the agent of Rafael Leao. This situation is completely quiet.”

Romano added: “It could be one to watch with Bayern because they will sign an important winger this summer, could be two.

“Milan will not accept a small transfer fee, it won’t be 40 or 50 million Euros. At the moment they have not received anything concrete.”