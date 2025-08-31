AC Milan ‘send official offer’ for Liverpool star as Crystal Palace issue counter-offer for Guehi

Liverpool ‘will allow’ Joe Gomez to leave to AC Milan if they can get a deal over the line for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to reports.

The Reds have been busy in the summer transfer market with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez Giovanni Leoni and Jeremie Frimpong arriving as their big-name signings.

But Liverpool are looking to wrap up a couple more incomings before the transfer deadline, as well as offloading some of Arne Slot’s squad players.

One player who could be dropping down the pecking order is centre-back Gomez with Leoni, and the potential arrival of Guehi, set to reduce his game time at Anfield.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that AC Milan have made a bid for Gomez with Liverpool ready to allow the England international to leave if Guehi joins.

Romano wrote on X: ‘AC Milan send official bid to Liverpool for Joe Gomez, negotiations underway. Understand it’s permanent transfer proposal with clubs discussing terms. Joe Gomez will be allowed to leave if Marc Guehi joins #LFC.’

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish revealed earlier this month that Guehi will likely leave Selhurst Park in the summer unless he signs a new contract.

Parish said: “We’d have to do that, of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us unfortunately.

“Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn’t afford to lose both. We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation.

“We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.”

Crystal Palace rejected a £35m offer from Liverpool over the weekend with The Guardian claiming that the Eagles ‘demanding’ that the Reds increase their bid ‘to match their valuation of £40m for the England defender before sanctioning his departure.

Despite Guehi having less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, Crystal Palace are remaining firm that they want their valution met.

The Guardian add: ‘Liverpool are understood to have submitted an official bid for Guéhi on Saturday that was immediately countered by Palace. They want an initial £35m plus another £5m in bonuses and a 10% sell-on clause to be included in the deal, with talks continuing.’

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner insisted on Friday that it was too late in the transfer window to find a replacement for Guehi if he leaves for Liverpool.

Glasner told reporters: “From my side, it is now Friday and the window closes on Monday, he has to (stay). He has to. I think it is not possible at the moment to find a Marc Guehi replacement who can play in the Premier League, being a starter for Crystal Palace, being consistent.

“Getting the right replacement in now, I think, is almost impossible.

“He shows in every game that he is focused, and again I think if Marc had said ‘I want to leave Crystal Palace’ then it would have happened weeks ago.”