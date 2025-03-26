Liverpool could still reportedly make ‘millions’ on Trent Alexander-Arnold with Real Madrid ‘ready’ to submit an ‘offer’ to secure an early arrival.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with several elite European clubs in recent months, as his current Liverpool contract is due to expire in the summer.

The futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have also been in doubt as they are also due to become free agents this summer.

Alexander-Arnold has always been the most likely of the three Liverpool stars to leave, as it’s been widely reported that he is Real Madrid’s preferred target.

Real Madrid have been linked with a few potential targets as they have been in the market for a new right-back to be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement.

Their patience with Alexander-Arnold has paid off, with it reported that an agreement has been reached between the La Liga giants and the England international.

A report from talkSPORT revealed:

‘Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid this summer, talkSPORT understands. ‘The Liverpool star will leave Anfield after agreeing personal terms over a five-year deal worth in excess of £220,000-per-week with the Spanish giants in a seismic blow to Arne Slot’s side.’

Now, a report from The Sun claims Liverpool are ‘set to rake in millions’ on Alexander-Arnold with Real Madrid ‘prepared to offer a transfer fee’ to secure an early arrival.

Real Madrid are reportedly 'ready to land Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup'.