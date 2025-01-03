Liverpool: Mo Salah contract announcement teased with ‘in the next few days’ claim

According to a former Premier League chief executive, Liverpool could announce a new contract for Mohamed Salah “in the next few days”.

Salah and Liverpool team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are out of contract at the end of the season.

It is remarkable that the Reds have found themselves in this situation but it looks like Van Dijk and Salah will pen extensions, while Alexander-Arnold is contemplating joining European champions Real Madrid.

The Premier League leaders recently rejected a £15million bid from Los Blancos for the England right-back with a January transfer out of the equation.

All three players can now negotiate a pre-contract with clubs from abroad.

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad reportedly bid over £100m for Salah in the 2023 summer transfer window but there are no reports linking them, or any other club in the Middle East, with the Egyptian superstar.

A contract extension feels inevitable after Salah gave the club a kick up the backside with his quotes following a win against Southampton in November. The 32-year-old claimed he is “more out than in” with no offer on the table.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future,” Salah added outside of St Mary’s.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.”

It now looks like Salah will stay at Anfield and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has claimed an announcement from Liverpool could happen very soon.

Wyness says Salah’s outstanding form this season should force the Liverpool owners to give in to his demands for a new three-year deal.

“It’s costing Fenway Sports (LFC owners) every time he scores,” Wyness told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast.

“I think Mo is definitely making the point that he is special. There’s no doubt about it, he’s having a fantastic season.

“The question was about his age but he’s still breaking records, he’s in fantastic shape – there’s nothing to say he can’t do it again next season.

“It’s a very difficult decision, to commit to a three-year contract. But he’s pushing them into having to make that decision.

“It’ll be a very well-crafted contract with performance clauses, but it can be done. I’m starting to get the feeling Mo would like to stay.

“He’s been playing the media very well.

“From 1 January, everything gets very real. I think we’re going to see something in the next few days.”

Salah has scored a ridiculous 20 goals and provided 17 assists in 26 matches across all competitions this season and is currently the joint-favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

