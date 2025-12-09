Mohamed Salah has issued a childish response to being omitted from Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages.

Salah has doubled down after spitting his dummy out in a remarkable interview following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United.

The veteran forward hit out at Liverpool and head coach Arne Slot after being named on the bench for three consecutive Premier League matches and being an unused substitute in two of these games.

In response, Liverpool chiefs have sided with Slot, with the forward removed from the travelling squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Slot commented on Salah’s situation on Monday evening, saying: “We let him know that he’s not travelling with us so that was the only communication that there has been from us to him.”

He added: “Of course, before Saturday, the two of us have spoken a lot. Sometimes longer, sometimes shorter.

“That’s not the way I feel [that relationship has broken down] but he has the right to feel how he feels things. I haven’t felt that at all – until Saturday evening, for sure.

“When I didn’t play him, usually players don’t like the manager that much but he was very respectful to my staff, to his teammates and he trained really hard.

“So, to an extent, it was a surprise to me when I heard after the game that he gave the comments that he gave.

“Like I said, it’s not the first time and won’t be the last time that when a player doesn’t play, that he says something similar to what he did. “My reaction to that is also clear. He isn’t here tonight.”

So with Slot and the rest of Liverpool’s squad preparing for Tuesday’s match in Milan, Salah has been left to train alone at the club’s training ground, and he has childishly opted to share this on social media.

This is his first post on X since the middle of November and it surely edges him closer to an exit, with a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming he has ‘offered himself’ to ‘three dream destinations’.

The report claims: ‘The player has already offered himself to three giant clubs where he would be delighted to continue his career: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​and Bayern Munich.

‘And among these options, some destinations seem more viable than others.’

