Liverpool make Mo Salah transfer U-turn after £150m Al-Ittihad offer is rejected

Liverpool are now ready to sell Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window amid interest from Al-Ittihad, according to reports.

The Egypt international has been far from his best this season at Anfield with six goals and seven assists from 26 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool faced a crisis in December after their 3-3 draw against Leeds United with Salah hitting at the Reds for making him a scapegoat during their poor form and claimed he no longer had a relationship with Arne Slot.

Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy made the joint decision to leave him out of their next against Inter Milan before peace talks saw him return against Brighton in the Premier League, where he was serenaded by the Kop after the full-time whistle.

Following his return to the team, Liverpool made it clear that he was not for sale, while a report insisted that Slot and Salah had ‘agreed to put their differences aside until the season’s end’.

It was claimed earlier this week that Salah has ‘opened discussions’ with Al-Ittihad over a summer transfer after the ‘December crisis left its mark’.

READ: Arsenal ‘suffocated’ by ‘Liverpool rejects’ and ‘absolute monster’ as Jaws theme starts looming

The report added: ‘According to our information, his agent is in talks with Al Ittihad, and unlike last year, Mo Salah is much more open to a move to Saudi Arabia. This could satisfy all parties. Liverpool would receive a transfer fee, and Salah would be the one to ultimately decide the move.’

And now Football Insider claim that Liverpool are ‘open to letting Mo Salah leave this summer as he will have just one year left on his contract’.

Salah has long been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists ‘it could be the right time for a parting of the ways for everybody’.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “This story never goes away, it rears its head in every transfer window, pretty much. We know that Mo Salah is a top target for the Saudi Pro League.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

* Big Weekend: Aston Villa v Newcastle, Arsenal, Arne Slot, Crysencio Summerville

* Liverpool: Keane compares Wirtz to Real Madrid legend he ‘could not see being a top player’

* Liverpool ‘willing to pay’ £70m for Barcelona star as Van Dijk urges ‘world-class’ defender to sign

“It was a couple of seasons ago when Al Ittihad made that big £150million offer, which was rejected by Liverpool.

“Look, it’s not been a great season for Mo Salah on and off the pitch. He obviously had that bust-up with Arne Slot, and then obviously his form’s not been anywhere near as good as it was last season, which was going to be hard to replicate.

“He’s back in favour right now, but I think his long-term future is definitely in doubt.

“He’s in the final 18 months of his contract, come the summer he will just have a year left on this lucrative contract and maybe it could be the right time for a parting of the ways for everybody.”