Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has posted a strong message on social media following the defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park, with the Egyptian clearly taking aim at manager Arne Slot.

Mo Salah and Slot publicly fell out earlier in the season, and although the two patched things up eventually, the relationship has never quite been the same.

The former Chelsea attacking player is not guaranteed a place in Slot’s starting line-up.

Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, while Slot has publicly said that he will continue to be the first-team manager of the Reds.

Slot won the Premier League title as Liverpool manager last season, but the Merseyside club have still not secured a place in the top five in the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool’s latest defeat came against Aston Villa on Friday evening, as Unai Emery’s side won the Premier League game at Villa Park 4-2.

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Salah did not start the game and came as a substitute for Cody Gakpo in the 74th minute.

The Liverpool superstar has taken to X to reflect on the defeat and has torn into manager Slot.

Salah wants Liverpool to go back to the “heavy metal” football that the team played under then-manager Jurgen Klopp and has taken a dig at Slot for not adapting his playing style.

Mohamed Salah’s message to Liverpool manager Arne Slot

The Liverpool legend wrote on X at 3:46pm on May 16: “I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions.

“It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there.

“Nothing makes me prouder than that.

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“Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.

“I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

“That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good.

“It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.

“Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about.

“All teams win games.

“Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family.

“I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on.

“As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”

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