Liverpool superstar ‘increasingly close’ to new deal as ‘a point of understanding’ is found

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is getting closer to signing a new contract at Anfield after finding ‘a point of understanding’, according to reports.

The Reds have been having a brilliant first season under Arne Slot with the Dutchman guiding them to first place in the Premier League table, 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

It has not been all rosy for Slot, though, with the contract situations of Liverpool trio Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk causing him a headache.

All three are key players and yet to sign new deals, with their current contracts running out at the end of the season and the trio have been able to talk to foreign clubs since the beginning of January.

They would all be a big loss for Liverpool but the Reds would find it particularly tricky to replace Salah’s 30 goals and 19 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Earlier this season, Salah said that it’s his “last year” at Liverpool after becoming frustrated with a lack of progress on a new contract.

There have been strong rumours that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are preparing a huge offer to take Salah to the Middle East in the summer with their manager Jorge Jesus confirming that he wants to sign the Egyptian.

One report in Spain on Sunday claimed that Salah could wave ‘goodbye’ to Liverpool and move to the Saudi Arabian ‘goldmine’, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also interested.

But now Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Salah and Liverpool have ‘found a point of understanding after months of speculation about his future’.

Salah is now ‘increasingly close to extending his contract with the Reds’ after Liverpool ‘worked intensively to avoid his exit without a fee at the end of the season, and everything indicates that the negotiations have progressed positively’.

The report adds: ‘The possibility of him renewing his contract with the club seemed uncertain a few months ago, but now the scenario has changed and everything points to his relationship with the English team continuing for a longer time.’

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson hailed Salah’s work rate in their 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday with the Egyptian “key” to their success.

Robertson said: “His work-rate going back the other way was unbelievable today. Him and Lucho (Diaz) and that was key to us keeping a clean sheet.”

On Salah, who scored their opening goal, Robertson continued: “He is in a different world right now and playing out of his skin. We are very happy to have him, that’s for sure.

“I can’t be bothered talking about him to be honest! No, he’s been unbelievable. A set piece routine worked, which is pleasing. Everyone had a role to play and Mo got the glory of putting it in the back of the net. Another goal and assist.”