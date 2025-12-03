‘It’s going to be’ – Mo Salah’s MLS destination revealed amid poor Liverpool form

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will end up at San Diego if he chooses to move to Major League Soccer when he leaves Anfield, according to a US journalist.

The Reds have been struggling in the Premier League this season with their 2-0 win over West Ham at the weekend moving them up to eighth in the table.

Their victory over the Hammers on Sunday was only Liverpool‘s fourth victory in 13 matches in all competitions and Arne Slot’s position as manager has come under question.

Liverpool forward Salah, as well as many other players in the team, has been out of form so far this season with his five goals and three assists in 18 appearances below his usual output.

There have been rumours that Salah could leave at the end of the season to move to Saudi Arabia with a move to the Middle East at the centre of speculation for a couple of years.

Many older players are ending up in Saudi Arabia with other aging stars ending up in Major League Soccer in the United States, somewhere Salah has also been linked.

And now top US journalist Tom Bogert is adamant Salah, who will have one more year left on his contract at Anfield next summer, will move to San Diego if he ends up in the MLS.

Bogert explained on YouTube: “If Mohamed Salah comes to Major League Soccer, I feel extraordinarily safe that it’s going to be San Diego

“San Diego has an Egyptian owner. It’s deeper than that, but that is the starting point. I cannot imagine a scenario in which Chicago, Miami, or LAFC gets ahead, either in terms of, like, if you want to see some money come out.”

Bogert continued: “First of all, there’s going to be more on offer for Salah if he wants to go to the Middle East. We know that he had those offers and overtures before he renewed his contract with Liverpool.

“From what I’ve understood at least – and I’m not suggesting that this is definitely going to happen – I’m just saying, if Salah comes to MLS, I would put a lot of chips in the pile that it’s going to be San Diego.

“Mo Salah to San Diego. What a nice, pleasant headline to pull out of this show that I did not see coming when it started. And it would be awesome to watch!”

Salah was left on the bench against West Ham at the weekend and when asked about the Egypt international’s reaction to being left out, Liverpool boss Slot told reporters: “It was a normal reaction for a player who is good enough to play for us – and I say that mildly as he’s been so outstanding for this club and will be in the future. He wasn’t happy he wasn’t starting but he wasn’t the only one.”

Slot went on to praise Salah, he added: “But the way he behaved was as you’d expect from such a professional: he supported his teammates and handled himself really well.

“You can’t be a player that has to play every three days to a high standard but he’s so disciplined and knows what to do to stay fit. Whether he plays well, doesn’t play well, plays or doesn’t play, he’ll always be that top professional.

Carragher: Salah has ‘had too much criticism’

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher insists that Salah has “had too much criticism” this season and reckons he comes back into the starting XI against Sunderland on Wednesday night.

“I’ve been critical of Mo Salah off the pitch this season. On the pitch, he’s had too much criticism. The team’s not playing well, so he’s not going to be as good.

“He is in his early 30s and this is the first season he’s ever had where he’s not been amazing. Even when Liverpool have had poor seasons over the last seven or eight years, Salah’s still scored 30 goals. It’s the first time he’s ever had a poor start to the season.

“If you still look at how Liverpool set up at West Ham, they basically played without a right winger – because they haven’t got anyone in behind him to replace him. The make-up of that team, yes they won, but it’s not a template for Liverpool going forward as a proper team.

“You’re pleased Joe Gomez is coming back, but he’s not a flying full-back and doesn’t have a winger in front of him. So he had to almost be the right winger. That’s not a progression going forward, that was to do a job on Sunday. I think Salah comes back in against Sunderland.

“I’ve got a thing with Salah playing away from home. It is quite sensible in certain games, especially away from home in Europe – maybe Inter Milan away in the Champions League – where you take him out. I’d leave him in against Leeds, but he doesn’t play every week.

“But it goes back to the make-up of the squad, where you haven’t got any cover for the wide players. Cody Gakpo has to play every game and Salah does because there’s nobody behind him.”