Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is ‘very close to signing a two-year contract’ at Anfield after months of speculation, according to reports.

The Reds are flying in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s leaders restoring their 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with their 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool exited the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain and also lost the League Cup final to Newcastle before the international break.

But things are looking good for Slot’s side in the Premier League with only a dramatic collapse allowing Arsenal anywhere near the Premier League title this season.

The main distraction for Slot this season has been the contract situations of key trio Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Alexander-Arnold now looks likely to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, while there has been no concrete news on Salah or Van Dijk renewing.

READ: Liverpool top Premier League winners, forcing hamstrung Arsenal onto losers list

A report earlier this week had suggested that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal had confidence that they would be able to get a deal over the line for Salah in the summer.

There was hope that Salah would be signing a new contract imminently after an image emerged of the Egypt international posing at Albert Docks in Liverpool gear.

However, The Athletic insist the picture was “completely unrelated” to the Liverpool forward’s contract situation at the club.

The Athletic revealed:

‘The picture was completely unrelated to his contract situation, that has his current deal expiring at the end of the season. The photo was taken on Monday, when Salah attended a player appearance for one of the club’s commercial partners. Discussions over a contract extension are ongoing with the hope a suitable compromise can be reached.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 When will Liverpool win the league? Earliest, funniest, Arsenal guard of honour, Anfield decider

👉 Liverpool back 12 points clear with a win they needed more than anyone realised

👉 How many players have scored 20 goals in a Premier League season?

But now Foot Mercato has claimed that Salah is ‘very close to signing a two-year contract’ at Liverpool following months of speculation.

No details of the salary have been released and the report adds:

‘Today, we can confirm that Mohamed Salah will indeed continue his adventure on the banks of the Mersey. Recently, the Daily Mail reported that negotiations between Liverpool and the player’s agent had progressed well. ‘This trend is confirmed since, according to our information, Salah is very close to signing a two-year contract, which would keep him with the Reds for 10 years. No details on salary have been released, but the Egyptian is on the verge of getting what he has wanted for several months.’

READ NEXT: Mediawatch: Liverpool romanticism tries to make this the Demba Ba moment of 2025…