How huge £150m Salah transfer could ‘be done even if he recovers his form’ at Liverpool

Liverpool could still choose to sell Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia next summer “even if he recovers his form”, according to a football finance expert.

The Reds have now lost five of their opening 11 Premier League matches this season as Arne Slot’s side struggle to defend their title.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are now eight points ahead of Liverpool with the Reds down in eighth place in the table after losing 3-0 to Manchester City on Sunday.

Salah once again started for Slot’s men but struggled to make an impact as goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku gave Man City all three points.

Egypt international Salah has contributed five goals and three assists in 16 matches in all competitions this term, which is low by his usual standards.

There have been rumours that Saudi Arabian clubs are willing to offer Salah £150m a year to move to the Middle East with the Liverpool forward’s deal at Anfield expiring in the summer of 2027.

And former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons Salah could now end up moving to Saudi Arabia next summer but he disputes the £150m report.

Borson told Football Insider: “I doubt that the numbers are £150m, but they may be very big. I mean, as a player, presumably the most famous player in the Middle East, you would think that he’s the prime signing for Saudi, so you can definitely see it happening.

“I just don’t see why they would need to pay him £150m. It seems to me the deal could be done at a lot lower value.

“It seems to me that if he does have a poor season, Liverpool will be certainly willing to let him go for a much lower fee than historically to save the wages if nothing else, and he’d want to go, so you can make the deal happen.”

Borson added: “I don’t think people would leave a firm deal on the table, but I do think that it’s the sort of deal that can be done for the summer.

“To be honest, it can probably be done even if he recovers his form because I think when you have this peak into what it looks like when he’s not performing, that could well be the trigger that Liverpool go, ‘Well, we sort of thought we might sell him this summer anyway and, sure enough, we will do’. So, I could definitely see that.”

