Mohamed Salah ‘will leave’ Liverpool in the summer after £95m replacement is identified

Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window as the Reds have their replacement lined up, according to reports.

The Egypt international has been far from his best this season at Anfield with six goals and seven assists from 26 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool faced a crisis in December after their 3-3 draw against Leeds United, with Salah hitting at the Reds for making him a scapegoat during their poor form and claimed he no longer had a relationship with Arne Slot.

Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy made the joint decision to leave him out of their next against Inter Milan before peace talks saw him return against Brighton in the Premier League, where he was serenaded by the Kop after the full-time whistle.

Following his return to the team, Liverpool made it clear that he was not for sale, while a report insisted that Slot and Salah had ‘agreed to put their differences aside until the season’s end’.

It was claimed last week that Salah has ‘opened discussions’ with Al-Ittihad over a summer transfer after the ‘December crisis left its mark’.

The report added: ‘According to our information, his agent is in talks with Al Ittihad, and unlike last year, Mo Salah is much more open to a move to Saudi Arabia. This could satisfy all parties. Liverpool would receive a transfer fee, and Salah would be the one to ultimately decide the move.’

After our friends at TEAMtalk claimed that Salah’s exit in the summer is ‘increasingly expected’, Spanish website Fichajes insists that the Egyptian ‘will leave’ Anfield.

The report adds: ‘The Saudi Pro League has once again set its sights on Salah as a top target for the upcoming summer transfer window. After clubs like Al-Ittihad submitted multi-million dollar offers in previous years, specialised sources claim that Saudi interest not only persists but could materialise more solidly this summer.

‘Teams with ambitions for growth and sporting reconstruction see Mohamed Salah as the ideal figure to raise the profile of the competition, just as has already happened with other big international names. In fact, the Gulf league has shown a consistent strategy of attracting world-class veteran talent, and the Egyptian would fit perfectly into that transfer policy.’

The news comes after claims on Sunday that Liverpool are ‘frontrunners’ to sign £95m-rated Antony Gordon from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

One source told Caught Offside: “Liverpool look like the early frontrunners for Gordon.

“He grew up there, and his family are Liverpool fans despite him previously being at Everton.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update last week on Salah’s potential departure as he confirmed that Saudi Arabian clubs “will be back” for the Egyptian this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Clubs from Saudi Arabia will be back for Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window. They’re going to be back in conversations. Al-Ittihad could be one of them.

“Of course, they lose a superstar like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. Obviously, not a striker, but still a superstar, still a world-class player in the final hours of the January transfer window.

“And they didn’t have time to replace them with absolute superstars, of course, with very good players, including also on Youssef En-Nesyri for sure from Fenerbahce, but they need probably a big name, and so Mohamed Salah could be a part of the conversation in the summer…”

Romano added: “I’m told that there could be more Saudi clubs attentive and keen on Mohamed Salah. Let’s see also see from the MLS if some club decided to enter the conversation and sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting summer around the Egyptian winger. In general, at the end, nothing materialised in terms of official proposals or concrete possibilities.

“So, Mohamed Salah ended up staying at Liverpool. But of course, in the summer, the story could be different.”