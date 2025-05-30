Liverpool back in for £55m ‘Moneyball’ star as fourth signing after Klopp blocked move in 2022

Liverpool have added Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos to their list of striker targets for the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds are looking for a new striker in the summer with Arne Slot looking for a prolific marksman to help Liverpool score through the middle.

Mohamed Salah, who plays in a wide right position, was in incredible form for Liverpool in the 2024/25 campaign and ended the season with 29 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League.

But Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are looking to take some of the goalscoring burden away from Salah ahead of next campaign by signing a new striker.

Diogo Jota scored six goals in 28 Premier League appearances, while Darwin Nunez managed five in 30 but only eight of those appearances were in the starting XI.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez have all been linked as targets but now Anfield Watch claim that Liverpool ‘are also weighing up a potential move’ for PSG’s Ramos.

It is ‘believed he falls into the Moneyball category’ and is ‘a value for money option having been underutilised by the Ligue 1 champions’ with the Portugal international wanting ‘first-team football and PSG want to add an attacker to their ranks who suits their style a little better’.

Ramos is understood to be ‘available for a similar fee’ to the €65m (£55m) PSG paid Benfica to bring the Portuguese striker to the Parc des Princes.

The report adds that the 23-year-old is ‘by no means top of the club’s wishlist, but he’s under consideration’ and the website was ‘told that Julian Ward favoured Ramos in the summer of 2022 but former manager Jurgen Klopp was “in love” with the idea of Darwin.’

A striker is set to be Liverpool’s fourth signing of the summer as the Reds close in on deals for Bayer Leverkusen duo Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has agreed personal terms at Anfield.

Paul Merson insists Liverpool should hang onto Nunez in the summer and thinks the Reds “will miss him immensely” once he’s gone.

Merson told Sky Sports: “I know people have a go at Nunez, but if I was the manager of a football club I’d be buying Nunez this summer. He gives you something from the front, he defends…

“It’s just a bit of confidence [to get him scoring]. I don’t mind him.”

When asked if he would be surprised to see Nunez at Anfield next season, Merson added: “Not really, no I wouldn’t. There’s no way he’ll be short of football clubs.

“I think he’s one of them, when he’s not there they will miss him immensely.

“He comes on, I know he misses big chances. But it’s the way he works for the team, he’s a team player.

“He leads from the front which is the most important thing in football in my opinion. I think he will get a club.”