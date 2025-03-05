Liverpool made a huge offer to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before he completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Reds only made one signing for this season in the summer transfer window with Federico Chiesa arriving from Juventus for £12.5m.

Liverpool also spent around £29m on Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but the Georgian goalkeeper will join the Reds at the end of the current season.

With Liverpool top of the Premier League in January, many expected the Reds to take advantage of the opportunity in the winter transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Despite numerous rumours they didn’t bring in any players and that failed to hinder their progress in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side currently 13 points clear.

And there are likely to be changes in the summer transfer window with the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk still unclear, while players such as Darwin Nunez have been linked with moves away.

It has emerged that Liverpool did make more offers last summer, to no avail, with Gianluca di Marzio claiming that the Reds made a ‘monster offer’ for Kvaratskhelia as they ‘tried to snatch’ the Georgian winger.

Di Marzio added on his website:

‘In the final days of the summer transfer window, the Reds put a monstrous offer on the table: around 100 million euros to buy the Georgian. ‘The English club, however, had the intention of leaving the 2001-born player on loan to Napoli for a year. The Azzurri did not consider the solution and decided to refuse the rich offer. Khvicha Kvaratskelia thus remained at Napoli, living almost six months with Antonio Conte on the bench. ‘Then in January PSG arrived, who managed to bring him to Ligue 1. Now the Georgian will challenge what could have been – and was not – his new adventure after the Azzurri.’

Liverpool face PSG in the last-16 of the Champions League on Wednesday night and Liverpool boss Slot is wary of facing the French giants.

When asked whether drawing PSG in the last 16 meant no advantage from finishing first in the league phase, Slot replied: “No, that’s clear because I see Paris Saint-Germain as one of the strongest teams in Europe. I think everyone agrees with me, if you’ve seen them playing in the last few weeks or last few months already.

“But that could happen in the former format as well; so, if you ended up No.1, there was always one team that ended up No.2 that you felt like, ‘We’re hoping not to get that team…’ It can happen in this format as well. I think it is a great fixture to look forward to for everyone who loves football.

“Both teams scored so many goals this season, quite similar playing styles maybe – not completely but the ideas are quite similar. Both teams like to have the ball, both teams work really hard without the ball. I can come up [with] six, seven or eight similar things that both teams are doing. So, yes, an interesting fixture to look forward to.”

Slot added on PSG: “I think Luis Enrique did a lot of things really well over here in the past one-and-a-half seasons. He really created in a few transfer windows which I think – I don’t know, I haven’t asked him – but I assume he is quite happy with what he created over here.

“Not only in team performance but also in individual performance. If you look at the quality [Ousmane] Dembele brings to the team at the moment, it is very impressive. That is one of the many similarities there are – both have attackers in great form and scoring a lot of goals, as well as all the other things I just said.

“It is clear that Luis Enrique did a great, great job over here in the past one-and-a-half seasons and he was already in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season. In my opinion, this team is even better than the one he managed last season.”