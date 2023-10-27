Liverpool have been ‘most impressive’ side so far in Premier League title race – McManaman

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman thinks Jurgen Klopp’s side have probably been the most convincing of the title-chasing teams so far this season.

The Reds, who have the fifth highest net spend in 2023, are currently fourth in the Premier League after winning six, drawing two and losing one of their opening nine matches this campaign.

Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal sit above them in the standings but McManaman reckons Klopp’s side have been slightly more “impressive” because of their fixture difficulty in the opening weeks.

When asked which team in the Premier League title race have been the most convincing so far, McManaman told Betfred: “I don’t think any of them have been overly convincing.

“I believe Liverpool have done well because the only defeat they’ve suffered this season was in the infamous game against Tottenham Hotspur, but they still haven’t exactly been blowing teams away.

“Manchester City have done okay as well, beating the teams they should be beating, but I would say that Liverpool have probably played the hardest games so far out of the teams in the title race.

“They’ve played away from home against Brighton, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham, so the fact that they’re sitting close despite competing in those difficult fixtures is an indication that they’ve potentially been the most impressive so far out of all the title contenders.

“I believe that all the teams around the top of the table currently are the sides that you’d expect to be there. None of them have slipped into first gear yet and once we come towards Christmas and there’s a break from European competition, then those who are going to go the furthest in this title race will start to kick on.”

On how important Luis Diaz is for Liverpool this season, McManaman added: “Luis Diaz is decisive, he likes to run at players and he’s very important to Liverpool. What’s most important about Liverpool’s forward line is that they have so many players in that department and they can all make an impact when they come off the bench.

“Darwin Nunez was an example of that on Saturday when he set up Mo Salah for Liverpool’s second goal against Everton.

“Liverpool’s strength is having five forwards and I believe Mo Salah is still the most important one of the quintet.

“In the Merseyside Derby he scored twice despite not having a great game and that’s a testament to what a brilliant goal-scorer he is. When they’re all fit and well, their forward line is their biggest strength and the options they have to switch things up is amazing.”