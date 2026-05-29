The ‘most likely destination’ for Ibrahima Konate has been revealed after reports indicate he will now leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool have been well below their standards from last season this campaign with players like Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo among a number of players to fall off this year.

The Reds still managed to sneak into the Champions League ahead of next season by securing a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, which they won last term.

That will give them the funds to keep spending this summer, after an outlay of over £400m on new signings last year, and centre-backs are now likely to be towards the top of their agenda.

Konate set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer

TalkSPORT journalists Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook revealed on Thursday evening that Konate is now set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer after he had previously been expected to sign a new deal.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Exclusive: Ibrahima Konate is expected to leave Liverpool. No agreement has been reached between #LFC and the French defender despite Konate indicating in April an agreement was close.’

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Crook added: ‘EXC: Ibrahima Konate set to leave #LFC.’

Liverpool will now be left with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni as their centre-back options for next season unless they bring in reinforcements.

There have already been reports linking Konate to a free transfer to Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea with rumours the Blues have made an ‘enquiry’.

Konate ‘could join’ Real Madrid on a free transfer – but PSG more likely

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo have claimed that Konate ‘could join’ Real Madrid on a free transfer as they plan to ‘resume talks’ with the France international.

But the Daily Mail have revealed that they are hearing a return to France with Paris Saint-Germain is now Konate’s ‘most likely destination’ this summer.

The report adds: ‘Despite the previous reports linking him to the Bernabeu, it is understood Paris Saint-Germain is the most likely destination for Konate this summer.

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‘PSG, who are gearing up for their huge Champions League final against Arsenal on Saturday, already have a string of talented defenders within their ranks, including Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Illia Zabarnyi at the heart of defence.

‘The move would allow Konate to move back to Paris, his place of birth, after aiding France during their World Cup campaign in the USA, Mexico and Canada.’

It looks likely that Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will outstay Konate, despite the Reds’ poor season, and John Barnes insisted he wasn’t shocked to see Xabi Alonso move to Chelsea rather than wait for the Merseysiders.

Barnes told Betfred: “I don’t think it’s a shock at all because when you look at what Jurgen Klopp created at Liverpool, it’s a bit like what Sir Alex Ferguson created at Manchester United where any manager coming in is going to be judged against what they did, so if Xabi had come back to Liverpool there would have been huge pressure.

“At Chelsea I think he’ll get more time than he would have had at Liverpool. I’m a fan of Arne Slot, but Xabi probably looks at that situation and thinks who wants to go to Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp because as we’ve seen from Mo Salah’s social post, the players are invested in Jurgen’s way of playing football, so Xabi going to Chelsea doesn’t surprise me.”

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