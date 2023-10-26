Liverpool ‘move decisively’ to sign €200m-rated striker amid ‘great frost’ over contract ‘problem’

Liverpool and Chelsea will be ready to pounce if Victor Osimhen fails to agree a new Napoli contract, according to reports in Italy.

Osimhen’s long-term future in Naples is very uncertain and as one of the best strikers in the world, there is no shortage of interest.

Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all been linked in recent weeks with Napoli expected to demand a transfer fee north of £150million.

The Nigerian international was offered a new contract at the end of last season but he is yet to sign it as he wants a release clause included, according to reports.

And a report from Calciomercato has lifted the lid on the current talks over a new deal.

It is claimed by the Italian outlet that there is ‘great frost’ between Osimhen and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, with their fractured relationship making it very difficult to negotiate a new deal.

The Serie A champions recently posted a statement about a bizarre TikTok video seemingly mocking the 24-year-old, but they did not actually apologise to their star player.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions Week 10: Robbie Savage calls Manchester derby and more Spurs joy

On top of this, Osimhen is not enjoying life under new manager Rudi Garcia, who replaced Luciano Spalletti in the summer.

There remains ‘a great gap’ between the player and president, with Osimhen hoping to see his €4.5million salary double to €9m.

‘The real problem’ is the release clause, it is claimed. According to the report, Osimhen’s agent wants a ‘easy and cheap’ one, while De Laurentiis wants to set it at ‘more than €200m’.

With a new contract looking unlikely at this moment in time, ‘several clubs’ in England ‘have taken information’.

Liverpool and Chelsea are focused on here, and the Reds ‘have moved decisively with several direct contacts’, while the Blues ‘showed some interest already last summer’.

Both clubs are going to be waiting in the wings in case there is not an agreement reached.

Liverpool and Chelsea went head-to-head for a couple of signings in the summer transfer window.

The former came out second best both times, with the latter landing Romeo Lavia from Southampton and Moises Caicedo from Brighton, despite Jurgen Klopp’s side bidding for both players.

READ MORE: Ten Hag out? Liverpool and Man Utd fans unite in their opinion on the Dutchman’s exit