Liverpool’s proposed move for Manchester United target Yan Diomande has reportedly reached ‘deadlock’, while there is an update on Jeremy Jacquet.

The Reds are likely to be busy in this summer’s transfer market as they clearly need upgrades in several positions despite spending over £400m on signings ahead of this season.

Arne Slot‘s side spent over £400m on signings as they broke the British transfer record twice to sign Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, while they also landed Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni for significant fees.

This investment was tipped to spark a period of dominance from Liverpool in the Premier League, but the reality has been very different.

Ekitike and Wirtz are the only two recent additions to be successes at Liverpool, with other signings and key players massively underperforming this season.

READ: Ruben Amorim on Kobbie Mainoo and other stubborn pig-headed Premier League foolishness



This has contributed to Liverpool falling from winning the Premier League title to facing an uphill battle for Champions League qualification, with the future of Slot and several players in doubt.

Mohamed Salah has been one of their biggest disappointments, so it looks increasingly likely that he will leave and be replaced in the summer.

Diomande, who is reportedly valued at £87m amid interest from Liverpool and Man Utd, has been mooted as a potential replacement for Salah, though a deal will not be simple.

This is according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims Liverpool have put a deal on ‘hold’.

‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are holding off on Yan Diomande! The Reds have been made aware of a valid contract (running until December 2027) between the Ivorian and the agency he left for Roc Nation,’ Tavolieri explained on X.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* ‘Disillusioned’ Arne Slot ‘seething’ at Liverpool sale and is already planning his next move

* Arne Slot ‘shat the bed’ at Liverpool; how is he still manager?

* Arne Slot and Michael Carrick among 10 PL managers lucky to be in job

‘The contract is legally registered with the English FA. Yan Diomande is also reported to have assigned his image rights to his former agency — a fundamental prerequisite, without which it is impossible to negotiate his contract with LFC.’

‘A deadlock that is forcing Liverpool to wait until the personal situation is resolved before moving forward…’

Jacquet is one guaranteed signing for Liverpool ahead of this summer. They have reached an agreement to sign the centre-back from Ligue Un side Rennes for around £60m including add-ons.

The Liverpool-bound defender may miss the remainder of this season as he has suffered a ‘serious’ shoulder injury, though.

Now, a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Liverpool are ‘prepared to green light’ surgery if it is ruled that this is necessary.

The report explains: