According to reports, Liverpool have ‘opened a direct channel’ as they look to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen in a ‘sensational swap deal’.

Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi this summer and they are close to two more signings, with a new report claiming their deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are on the brink of being completed.

These transfers would take their summer spend past £200m, but they are likely to make a couple more signings during this window.

Sales would raise funds as Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Luis Diaz, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott are linked with exits, but it remains to be seen whether they will have the necessary budget to sign a top-tier striker after spending over £100m on Wirtz.

Arne Slot’s side need to sign a new forward as a replacement for Nunez. Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have been mooted as options, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is a “concrete” target.

READ: Liverpool double Florian Wirtz transfer U-turn as we all ‘brace for green light’



Romano said: “With Darwin leaving, Ekitike is a concrete target for Liverpool. Liverpool already spoke to the agents of the player at the end of May.

“Liverpool are in regular contact with people close to Hugo Ekitike, so for sure Ekitike remains a player on Liverpool’s list.

“I know there are rumours on several clubs for this kind of striker, but don’t forget Liverpool, because they are still there.”

Osimhen also remains an option after it emerged that he has snubbed a permanent move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

Napoli are keen to offload Osimhen, who has a £63m release clause, but his next destination remains unclear after he turned down Al-Hilal.

The Nigerian international spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Galatasaray and they are interested in a permanent deal, but he is also attracting interest from the Premier League.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: £200m double deal mooted as first bid for Newcastle star came ‘really close’

👉 Liverpool: ‘Desperate’ Reds deliver ‘response’ to ‘offers’ as £40m star ‘opens up’ transfer to Euro giants

👉 Liverpool key star to leave ‘within weeks’ on one condition as ‘desperate’ FSG set ‘final deadline’

A report from journalist Rudy Galetti for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Liverpool have ‘made a move’ to sign Osimhen as they are ‘in talks’ over a ‘sensational swap deal’ after it was recently suggested that they have held a ‘private meeting’ to discuss his arrival.

The Reds are said to be ‘ready to include’ Nunez and Chiesa in this deal as they are ‘seriously considering’ signing Osimhen.

Liverpool reportedly have a ‘direct channel’ of communication with Napoli ‘open’ as this ‘complex’ Osimhen deal is among the possibilities.

The report has also revealed Osimhen’s stance on joining Liverpool amid one ‘key obstacle’. They add: