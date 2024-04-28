Moyes calls Klopp ‘daddy’ in jaw-dropping X-rated tribute to the Liverpool manager

West Ham boss David Moyes has called Jurgen Klopp the “daddy” at Liverpool in a tribute after the Hammers held the German’s side to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The Reds have had years of success under Klopp with the former Borussia Dortmund boss winning a Premier League, an FA Cup, two League Cups, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

David Moyes: I think he’s the daddy there, I really do

Liverpool have challenged for the Premier League title again this season but their draw against Moyes’ West Ham side on Saturday has all but ended their chances of winning the league championship.

Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season on order to take a break from football with the Reds deciding to replace him with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

And West Ham boss Moyes sent a bizarre, X-rated farewell to Klopp after Michail Antonio’s late equaliser gave the Hammers a share of the spoils against Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Moyes said in a post-match press conference: “I’ll be glad he’s gone. He’s f***ing too big, his teeth are too bright.

“I hate saying it because I’ve worked against him in the other clubs which are probably their biggest rivals, but I think he’s been immense for Liverpool, he really has been.

“I think he’s the daddy there, I really do. He’s been able to control a big football club which is something which is not easy to do at times.

“He’s controlled it and I’m glad to see the back of him I’ve got to say. I said today, I think the Premier League brings in lots of managers from different places, some come and go very quickly, some can last the course.

“Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex (Ferguson), Pep (Guardiola) and obviously Jurgen, Arsene (Wenger).

“Some can last the course, a lot of others can’t last that course, so I have to say Jurgen’s been really good.

“I hate saying it, but he’s been really good for Liverpool and hurry up and get away, Jurgen! Pleased to see you move on.”

Klopp: What do we have now 75 points? 84 is possible. That is a good target

With the title race completely out Liverpool’s hands, Klopp commented after the match: “I don’t think about it, really. So, I said before we need to win our games. We didn’t win the game and that doesn’t improve our situation now massively.

“They play and do they look like they will lose two or three games? No, I don’t think so but honestly I am not angry or whatever. I don’t think about it.

“It is just we have to win football games and let’s see what that means at the end. What do we have now 75 points? 84 is possible. That is a good target to try to do that.”