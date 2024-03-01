Liverpool must win these five games to lift the 2023-24 Premier League title

The final three months of the Premier League season have arrived with Liverpool narrowly ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table – but which of their remaining fixtures look like defining their chances of silverware?

Jurgen Klopp’s side have performed above expectations throughout the campaign, after only finishing fifth in 2022-23, and now have the added motivation of marking their inspirational manager’s final year at the club with major silverware.

We’ve identified five matches that may define whether the Reds win the Premier League title for the first time since 2019-20.

For the full article, please click here.