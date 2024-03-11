Liverpool told to ‘name their price’ for Salah as forward asks Reds to meet two conditions for stay

Liverpool have been told to ‘name their price’ for Mohamed Salah by Saudi Arabian clubs looking to buy him in the summer, according to reports.

The 31-year-old has once again been in great form for the Reds this season with Salah contributing 19 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Liverpool are braced for more bids this summer

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid for Salah from Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window with reports at the time claiming the Saudi Pro League side were even prepared to offer as much as £200m.

However, Liverpool made it clear to Al-Ittihad at the time that they had no intention of selling Salah at any price with a player of his quality extremely hard to replace.

There are already rumours that Al-Ittihad or other Saudi Arabian clubs will come back in this summer for Salah as they look to make him the new face of the league.

And Football Insider claims that the Reds are ‘prepared to face a huge bid from Saudi Arabia’ for Salah this summer with the Saudi Pro League ‘keen to make Salah a marquee signing as they strive to grow the popularity of their competition with big-money arrivals’.

Sources have told Football Insider that Liverpool ‘can essentially “name their price” for Salah with Saudi willing to table a huge deal to lure him to the Middle East.’

Another report from the same website insists that Salah is ‘happy to stay at Liverpool beyond the summer transfer window but there are two caveats to it happening’.

The Egypt international ‘wants assurances over the club’s future plans and wants to know who the club intend to appoint as manager this summer to replace Jurgen Klopp’.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is currently favourite to take over from Klopp in the summer after the German announced he would be leaving at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Mohamed Salah: Players have left already, very important players

And asked if Klopp’s departure would have an impact on his future at Liverpool, Salah told Sky Sports over the weekend: “No. It’s part of life now, that everything moves.

“Players have left already, very important players. The manager is also very important for the club and is leaving. One day I will leave the club, but no [Klopp leaving doesn’t affect my future].”

Explaining how the Liverpool players found out about Klopp leaving, Salah added: “Usually we don’t do meetings at 10.30am, as 10.30 is the report time. It’s normally a 10.30 meet time and then 12 noon training. Then they said there was a meeting at 10.30am. I was like: ‘What?’

“The manager’s agent was there at the training ground and I thought: ‘Oh, he’s renewing his contract’.

“And five minutes before the meeting, Virgil [van Dijk] said: ‘Do you know what the meeting is about?’

“I said no. He said: ‘The manager is leaving’.

“I said: ‘Really, the manager is leaving? You serious? Why?’

“He said: ‘No idea’.

“Then the manager came in and he just said it and it was weird because no-one knew before. There was nothing in the media. He didn’t even prepare us for that, he just said it. That was a weird day for us and for the club.”

