A pundit has picked out Liverpool as Cole Palmer’s only transfer “option” if he decides to leave Chelsea for a rival Premier League club.

Palmer has been a revelation since leaving Man City for Chelsea in a deal worth around £42.5m during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The England international has proven a huge bargain for Chelsea as he’s established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is going through a rough patch, and this has exposed Chelsea’s over-reliance on the talented forward.

Palmer still has 14 goals and six assists in the Premier League this season and Chelsea could face a fight to keep their prized asset if they miss out on the Champions League. They are currently 11th in our Premier League form table.

Former Premier League striker Dwight Yorke has explained why Liverpool could be Palmer’s only Premier League “option” with Arsenal and Man Utd ruled out.

“He doesn’t strike me as that kind individual. I don’t think he would demand to leave Chelsea if he’s playing a season out of the Champions League,” Yorke said.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Liverpool crowned champions, all eyes now on European scramble



“He’s still very young, and he’s gone there and turned his career around and became the top man there.

“Why would you walk away from being in a club and being the top man at the same time? Where is he going to go and become a top player and the top man?

“Liverpool? Okay, maybe Man United, he said he’s a Man United fan, but he won’t go there because he’s a City man. Outside of that is Arsenal, he won’t go there because Saka is there.

“Liverpool might be an option if Mo Salah were to leave, so that might be something that they might look to do. So, watch this space with that if Mo Salah leaves. There’s no reason why it would not happen if Mo Salah is to leave.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Huge Salah, Van Dijk claims emerge from reliable Liverpool journalist amid ‘last-minute offer’

👉 Liverpool somehow avoid ‘full-scale disaster’ but still play second fiddle to Man Utd

👉 Premier League net spend table: Arsenal £200m more than Liverpool

Yorke has also predicted when Palmer could face a “problem” at Chelsea.

“Otherwise, why would he want to leave Chelsea? He’s the top man at the club. He plays week in, week out,” Yorke added.

“Yes, the Champions League is important. If we keep missing out on Champions League, only then does it become a problem for Cole Palmer.

“Next year, if Chelsea come back, work hard, and make sure they can qualify for the Champions League and compete for the Premier League, then everything is happy for Palmer.

“I genuinely believe that the only club that could tempt him would be Liverpool, and even then, they would have to let Salah go first.”