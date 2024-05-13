Liverpool: Euro giants make shock ‘approach’ for Klopp after ‘done deal’ claim is made

Serie A side Napoli have made an ‘approach’ to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as they look for a new manager, according to reports.

The Reds are set for a summer of change with Klopp revealing earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Klopp has enjoyed a successful nine years at Liverpool, winning a Premier League, an FA Cup, two League Cups, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time on Merseyside.

Speaking on leaving Liverpool, Klopp seemed to rule out a quick return to football, he said: “‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no. But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation.

“What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance.”

But Italian journalist Paolo Esposito insists that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has “approached” Klopp about taking over from Francesco Calzona in the summer.

Esposito said: “Jurgen Klopp has also been approached by Aurelio De Laurentiis to sit on the Napoli bench for next season. I already reported this in the last episode of Area di Rigore. The German coach will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.”

Klopp reinvigorated his Liverpool squad over the summer, especially in midfield, with the signings of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo to replace outgoing veterans Fabinho, James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

On leaving Liverpool in good shape, Klopp added back in January: “When I realised pretty early that happened, it’s a really good team with massive potential and a super age group, super characters and all that, then I could start thinking about myself again and that was the outcome.

“This team is set up for the future. When I said Liverpool 2.0, I didn’t mean me for ever. There will be a top manager here and we can play good football.

“It is a wonderful future ahead. That’s all I want. I don’t want to be a passenger disturbing the process.”

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is widely expected to take over from Klopp in the summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed it.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Some Liverpool fans have been eager to know when we’ll get an official announcement on Arne Slot becoming the new manager, but I have no information on this at the moment – it’s up to the clubs to decide the timing of announcements like this.

“Still, rest assured that there’s no news on this – it’s a done deal. It’s all set, as previously reported, with the clubs agreeing on compensation, while the Dutch manager has also agreed his contract with Liverpool.”