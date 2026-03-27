Hungary manager Marco Rossi has fired a dig at Liverpool boss Arne Slot over his use of star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai this season.

Szoboszlai has taken his game to an entirely new level this season and has comfortably been Liverpool’s best player in a disappointing campaign.

The talented midfielder has saved an underperforming Liverpool side on several occasions and it is fair to say that they would be in an even worse position without his stellar displays.

25-year-old Szoboszlai’s performances are especially impressive because he has been playing out of position as a makeshift right-back for a large portion of this campaign and Slot has been questioned for this decision.

And Slot has sparked a response from Rossi after encouraging national team managers to protect players during this international break.

“I think the players need a break more than the manager and unfortunately they have to keep on playing,” Slot told Match of the Day last weekend.

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“Let’s hope that their national team coaches do understand that at Liverpool a lot of players have played a lot of minutes. But I think other clubs perhaps could have rotated more than I could have this season.

“So, let’s hope that we’ve got national team coaches that will not play them 180 minutes over two games.”

In response, Rossi fired a dig at Slot for using Szoboszlai as a defender this season.

“I have never spoken to Arne Slot personally,” Rossi said.

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“Accordingly, I have never had a say in when the Liverpool head coach, for example, will play Dominik Szoboszlai as a defender. But I would also expect him not to interfere in my work.

“If Dominik wants to rest, of course I would let him. But everyone knows how important the national team jersey is to him as the team captain. What is important for us now is to end these two matches with a good result.”

And Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has also made it clear that he disagrees with how Slot has used Szoboszlai.

“People are going away now talking about his performance because he’s exciting and he’s entertaining, but he’s in his proper position,” Gerrard said after Szoboszlai shone in midfield against Galatasaray.

“Keep him in his proper position. Let him flourish.”

Gerrard has also insisted that the Reds must keep Szoboszlai beyond this summer, with his former club needing to build around him and four teammates.

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