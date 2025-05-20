Liverpool outline ‘assurances’ they ‘need’ from Wirtz as team-mate warns against Bayern transfer

Liverpool are looking for ‘assurances’ from Florian Wirtz if they are to make an ‘offer’ for the Bayer Leverkusen star this summer, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League title at a canter with Arne Slot’s side securing their 20th English top-flight title by beating Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield in April.

Liverpool, who lost 3-2 against Brighton on Monday evening, are enjoying the final games of the Premier League season while planning their transfer plans for the summer.

Teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham don’t know whether they will have extra funds from qualifying for the Champions League yet and Liverpool are in the enviable position of knowing exactly where they stand ahead of next season.

Liverpool have already pretty much wrapped up a deal for Jeremie Frimpong with the Bayer Leverkusen defender passing a medical ahead of a move to Anfield.

And a report earlier today insisted that the Reds are looking at completing five more signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

READ: Mediawatch: Trent ‘sheepish, moody and visibly pained’ as Liverpool lose

Wirtz is one of the players named as their top target for an attacking midfielder and now Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol insists that Liverpool ‘are interested in signing’ the Germany international.

However, the Reds ‘would need to receive assurances that he wanted to leave Germany before making an offer’ as the ‘expectation at the moment is that the attacking midfielder will stay at Bayer Leverkusen, where he has a contact until 2027, or move to Bayern Munich.’

Solhekol adds that ‘although it is looking more likely that Wirtz will stay in Germany, Liverpool have not given up on trying to sign him this summer’ with the 22-year-old set to cost around €150m (£126m) for any interested parties.

Wirtz’s Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Robert Andrich has warned his compatriot against moving to Bayern Munich to make the current champions “significantly stronger”.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Strong exit hint boosts Liverpool transfer chances as journalist ‘keeps hearing’ same rumour

👉 Jurgen Klopp camp issues response amid shock links to Roma managerial vacancy

👉 Liverpool identify Kerkez alternative as Newcastle boss gives Reds hope of Isak transfer

When asked if he had told Wirtz to go abroad instead of joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Andrich told Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger: “Yes, of course there are a few comments along those lines.

“I hope he doesn’t leave, especially not to Bayern, because that would make them significantly stronger.

“But fundamentally, Flo is already very clear in his perception and his mind, and he also has a very good environment.

“So no matter what he ends up doing, he’ll have thought it through thoroughly. It would be best, of course, if he stayed with us.”