Liverpool should bring in Wolves boss Gary O’Neil this summer as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp because he’s “used to working with younger players”, according to former Premier League striker Troy Deeney.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Gary O’Neil to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

Xabi Alonso had been the early favourite to succeed the German but the Spaniard ruled himself out of the running for the Liverpool and Bayern Munich jobs last week.

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is the new favourite as Liverpool continue to be linked with multiple managers and Deeney reckons Wolves boss O’Neil – who has also been linked with Manchester United – would be a good shout.

“They’ve got a culture now,” Deeney said on talkSPORT. “We heard an Arsenal caller earlier talking about how the club had been away for seven or eight years.

“But now they’re here to stay because [manager Mikel] Arteta has had to build that. I think it’s already there. You’re inheriting people that are used to winning, they’re all internationals, they’re used to winning.”

Deeney added: “I’m going to throw a name at you – I think [Liverpool] need a coach next year more than a manager, so I’m going to say Gary O’Neil.

“The reason I say Gary O’Neil is because I think Liverpool are going to be with a really young squad next year.

“If the rumours are are to be believed, three or four of the big players could move on and they could be left with a real young squad.

“I think it could be a team that needs a younger coach who’s used to working with younger players with not too much expectation to go and win the league. If someone like [Brighton boss Roberto] De Zerbi came in, we’d expect Liverpool to still be in the top four.”

Five reasons Amorim is attracted to the Liverpool job

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Amorim is now more likely to take over at Anfield than Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness) insist that sources close to the Sporting Lisbon boss reckon he will ‘say yes’ to Liverpool.

The report adds that as well as the potential to win trophies every season, ‘the profile of the club itself: enormous passion among the fans; receptivity to value training and investing in young people; and predilection for attacking football’ would all attract Amorim to Liverpool.