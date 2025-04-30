Gary Neville has revealed he “snapped” having being “absolutely abused” by Liverpool fans after they secured the Premier League title on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side destroyed Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield to win their second Premier League gong having lost just two games all season, and the fans celebrated inside and outside the stadium.

But some didn’t cover themselves in glory according to Neville, who revealed he left his commentary position right after the game as things were “getting a bit fruity”.

Speaking on ‘It’s Called Soccer’, he said: “At the end of the game, I normally do a podcast but I made the decision [to leave] partway through the game, it was getting a bit fruity up where I was in the in the gantry.

“The security guard was with me, I got my backpack literally as the final whistle went and Peter [Drury] does his thing [commentary], he usually throws to me but they agreed that I wouldn’t have to speak.”

But Neville was “abused” by fans amid “carnage” on the streets and “snapped” before nearly “pulling over” on the M60 on his way home.

He added: “So I put my backpack on, we ran for it and we got right out into the concourse and beat everybody [out the stadium].

“However, what I didn’t then imagine was the carnage and people outside and I got absolutely abused, I snapped.

“Look, there was obviously a lot of them, they were in good spirits as you can imagine and seeing me, yeah they just abused me.

“Then, to be fair, a guy on the M60 on the way home, I honestly have never been aggressive in my life but if I could have pulled over… yeah, it wasn’t a great last half hour after the game. It was a bit old school.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Real Madrid ‘prepare offer’ to sign second Liverpool star ‘open’ to leaving Arne Slot’s side

👉 The worst XI signed by champions cost £229.5m, damns Chelsea and warns Liverpool

👉 Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp ‘tells’ close friend his ‘two’ dream jobs for management return

Liverpool have finally drawn level with Neville’s former side and their bitter rivals, Manchester United, on 20 league titles, while the Red Devils have suffered a decade-long decline since Sir Alex’s triumphant 2013 retirement.

“It is a massive deal,” Neville explained after describing the day as “sobering”.

“When you think of the importance of a league title, the managers at Liverpool and United always talk about your bread and butter being the league.

“You could debate the most successful club when United were on 20.

“Obviously, Liverpool have more European Cups, but the painful thing to say is the debate is over for a period until United become successful again and win leagues.

“It should cause real tremors at Old Trafford. Liverpool will be the most successful club after today, and that should cause heartache and pain. It took a lot to get ahead of Liverpool, and now that will be gone.”