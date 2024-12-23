Neville names the biggest rivals to ‘clear favourites’ Liverpool in the Premier League title race

Manchester United legend Gary Neville thinks Arsenal are the biggest rivals to Liverpool as Arne Slot’s men look to win the Premier League title this season.

The Reds beat Spurs 6-3 in a pulsating affair at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday with Liverpool pulling four points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton.

Third-placed Arsenal maintained their six-point gap to leaders Liverpool with a 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday, although the Reds also have a game in hand on all their rivals.

Defending champions Manchester City seem well out of the title race now with Pep Guardiola’s side sitting in seventh position, 12 points adrift of Liverpool.

And former Man Utd defender Neville insists Liverpool are currently “clearly the best team” but he reckons Arsenal are their biggest challengers.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “Liverpool are clearly the best team in the Premier League at this moment in time.

“They’re the clear favourites for the title. Man City’s drop-off has been spectacular, I’m not sure anyone really knows how it’s gone so badly wrong.

“Chelsea had a tough game today but they’re doing well and having a good season.

“I think the one team Liverpool need to watch are Arsenal if they can get their tail up and close that gap going in March and April.

“But at this moment in time Liverpool are clear favourites. I think the biggest risk for them is injuries – if they were to lose Van Dijk and Salah that would hurt them.

“Van Dijk is like Rodri for Liverpool, he holds it all together. Keeping him fit is absolutely crucial.

“There’s some big challenges coming up so we’re nowhere near the point that you can hand Liverpool the title but they’re in a great position and at this moment in time they’re by far the best team in the league and the table tells us that.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 16 Conclusions from Spurs 3-6 Liverpool: Salah, Diaz, Szoboszlai and Kulusevski dazzle above the shod

👉 Mo Salah finally makes Premier League team of the season so far in 2024/25

👉 Ridiculous Mohamed Salah stats show why Liverpool legend is Premier League’s best ever winger

Liverpool boss Slot hailed his players for an “incredible display” up until the last 25 minutes of their match against Tottenham on Sunday.

Slot said: “Until 60, 65 minutes, I really, really, really enjoyed what I saw. Of course, we were caught one time in bringing the ball out from the back and that immediately led to a goal for Tottenham.

“You think if we would have gone into the dressing room with a 2-1, that would not have done justice to all the chances we had – that’s why I was quite happy with the fact that we scored the 3-1.

“Then 4-1, 5-1, incredible display. But then you also saw that no matter how much quality players have.

“If they think they don’t have to run anymore then in this league, especially against Tottenham because they are so good with the ball as well, they immediately start to create.

“That’s what they did and they scored two goals. I was happy that the sixth one went in, to be fair.”